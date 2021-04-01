Anthony Rainbow: Midweek games 'would be quite difficult' for GAA players

Anthony Rainbow, the manager of Carlow when they played a midweek SFC qualifier in 2013, believes considerable advance notice is key if the GAA wishes to go down that route again.

The GAA could consider midweek National League games this summer to complete the competition quicker and free up more time for the Championships as well as club games.

A straw poll of Irish Examiner conducted earlier this week by the six inter-county football and hurling managers/coaches revealed support for midweek games.

Ex-All-Star Rainbow said he would be "open to thinking about" it but revealed his personal preference for weekend games and said that if the GAA does embrace midweek matches, advance notice will be crucial.

"When we're talking about midweek games Fridays aren't too bad but anywhere between Monday and Thursday would be quite difficult," said Rainbow.

"People are in college, they're working, they're very used to training, say, Tuesdays and Thursdays and playing their games on Saturdays or Sundays.

It's about changing that mind-frame for starters and then having plenty of notice to get your personal situation in order for you to actually play on a midweek evening.

"The notification of players well in advance is the really important thing here. You wouldn't want to be learning about this a week or two beforehand.

"The fact that it is an amateur sport means that players and management all have jobs and lives outside of the GAA so a lot of thought would need to go in around that.

'Prior notice'

"Certainly I'd be open to thinking about it but, again, if you're going to be interrupting people's lives and jobs and college commitments on a weekday, they're going to need lots of prior notice."

Former Kildare star Rainbow is in charge of Dublin club side Ballyboden St Enda's and has taken them to the last two county finals, winning in 2019.

Club teams regularly play midweek games and have to juggle their personal commitments to make it possible.

"That's true, it's pretty common at club level but those fixtures do come out early in the year so everyone has that notification and they know what's coming down the line," said Rainbow.

A decade prior to the 2013 qualifier between Carlow and Laois, Limerick played Offaly in a Thursday evening hurling qualifier in Thurles. Rainbow said that in Carlow's case the fixture went off smoothly.

"A lot of the panel were young and in college so were off, the other lads who were working took a day off. I had no issues at all around the fixture."