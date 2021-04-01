Dubs in the dock: What sanctions could the All-Ireland champions face?

Less than 12 hours after the GAA warned a breach of Covid restrictions would put the return of the inter-county season in “serious jeopardy”, a number of Dublin senior footballers were seen to have gathered for a training session in Innisfails GAA club early yesterday morning.

On Spy Wednesday of all days, the “Irish Independent” landed a major story with photographs of some of Gaelic football’s leading players participating in a collective albeit non-contact training session.

“The GAA will pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and will invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate,” a GAA statement read this morning.

As to what sanctions may be forthcoming, the cases of the Cork and Down senior footballers in January has created a precedent. Even if Dublin’s actions may be viewed more dimly given it came so soon after GAA’s statement on Tuesday, Down’s gathering in Abbey CBS in Newry on the evening of January 5 was on the same day GAA director Tom Ryan wrote to counties warning them a collective training session would be deemed as misconduct considered to have discredited the Association.

Unbeknownst to the GAA at the time who had enforced a training ban of their own in January to reflect the high Covid case numbers and deaths, no GAA training was permitted in the 26 counties. However, on this occasion Dublin knew that their behaviour contravened both Government and GAA Covid regulations.

So what sanctions may they face?

Competition ban - Unlikely.

Highly unlikely as much as a team can be disqualified or face expulsion under Rule 7.2 (e) of the GAA’s Official Guide, “Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association”. The rule also states suspension - a minimum of eight weeks - may also be deemed appropriate but the existence of precedent irrespective of the context of this alleged breach would suggest Dublin will be treated similarly to Cork and Down.

Individual suspensions - Likely.

Dessie Farrell did not appear to be at the Innisfails session but the event was supervised and as senior football manager he would be responsible for all the team’s activities. Like Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally, he could face a suspension. Dublin GAA may also be asked to furnish the names of those who attended the session with a mind to punishing them. Last year, chairpersons were told they too would be held to account if there were training breaches but in the cases of Cork and Down neither Marc Sheehan or Jack Devaney were punished.

Loss of home advantage - Likely.

Although the punishment isn’t carried under Rule 7.2 (e), Cork and Down will play one of their home league games outside the county for their training breaches as they were deemed to have broken the closed season rule (Rule 6.45). “That question has been asked, whether they are restricted to imposing the penalties contained in that rule or not,” GAA director of communications Alan Milton told “The Irish Times” in January. “There is plenty in it to be applied, as required, but this wasn’t just a GAA issue, this was also societal. There was an open letter sent out last week out by the DG (Ryan) which underlined the seriousness of it.” Dublin had been split into a Division 1 South group with Galway, Kerry and Roscommon. According to Anthony Cunningham, Roscommon were due to face Dublin in Dublin. That may not now be the case.

Fines - Unlikely.

It remains to be seen if the GAA go down that avenue - they did not with Cork and Down - but An Garda Síochána may yet do so if the story is of interest to them. However, it’s their policy not to comment on third-hand material.