Seán Kelly calls for 'sanctions' after Dublin GAA stars break training ban

Dublin GAA have yet to comment about photographs showing several of their senior football panel training yesterday morning in contravention of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish Independent reported nine of Dessie Farrell’s All-Ireland winning squad gathered in Innisfails GAA club earlier yesterday morning where they took part in a non-contact session.

Among those photographed by the newspaper include footballer of the year Brian Fenton, Jonny Cooper, Brian Howard and Cormac Costello. The session was supervised.

The incident came just hours after the Government gave the go-ahead for inter-county training to resume from April 19 but the GAA stated any breach until that time would put the return of the season in “serious jeopardy”.

Dublin GAA published the letter from GAA director general Tom Ryan and president Larry McCarthy which carried that warning on their social media platforms and official website.

Dublin GAA are all but certain to be punished by Croke Park for the breach. After being found to have staged training sessions in Youghal and Newry in January, Cork and Down’s senior footballers will have to play one of their home league games outside their counties, while managers Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally were suspended for 12 and eight weeks respectively.

Former GAA president, Ireland South MEP Séan Kelly, has said that some form of sanction will have to be imposed on the Dublin players involved in the training session on Wednesday which broke Covid restrictions.

“If it is true it is surprising and very disappointing – especially coming from the six in a row Dubs,” he told Newstalk Breakfast. Such a successful team had a responsibility to lead by example, he added.

“Every club and every county in the country are probably frustrated they can’t get back out on the field but there is a road map there. The GAA have outlined the guidelines and everyone will have to stick by them.” Mr Kelly said that the GAA would have to react “strongly” to this breaking of restrictions as there was a need to be consistent in the way rules were applied.

The restrictions around groups of people gathering applied to every one, he said. “Whether you are All-Ireland champions or just at the bottom of the ladder.

“This is a serious situation and hopefully it was a once-off breach that won’t happen again because if it goes without some form of formal sanction then others will say 'why can’t we do the same?' It has created a very difficult dilemma for the GAA.”

Meanwhile, Gardai say their enquiries into a GAA club in West Cork possibly breaching Covid restrictions are ongoing.

Reacting to the Irish Examiner’s story on Tuesday that the Gardaí were investigating the club, Cork GAA issued a statement. “Cork County Board is aware of media reports relating to an alleged breach of guidelines at an unnamed club,” a statement read on Tuesday night.

“Public health guidance on training is very clear. Any club found to have been in breach of that guidance will face consequences as a result.”