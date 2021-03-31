GAA gauging support for earlier start to National Hurling League

Division 1 and 2 hurling counties have been asked if they wish to start the Allianz National Hurling League on May 8 and 9, the Irish Examiner has learned.

GAA director of club, player, and game administration Feargal McGill has written to counties to gauge support for the idea of a minimum five-game league campaign for each county in the two Division 1 groups and Division 2A, which would mean a three-week preparation period. In Division 2B, there would be four games if London are not involved.