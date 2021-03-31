GAA gauging support for earlier start to National Hurling League

Starting on May 8/9 would allow a minimum five-game league campaign for each county
GAA gauging support for earlier start to National Hurling League
Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 22:26
John Fogarty

Division 1 and 2 hurling counties have been asked if they wish to start the Allianz National Hurling League on May 8 and 9, the Irish Examiner has learned.

GAA director of club, player, and game administration Feargal McGill has written to counties to gauge support for the idea of a minimum five-game league campaign for each county in the two Division 1 groups and Division 2A, which would mean a three-week preparation period. In Division 2B, there would be four games if London are not involved.

The other option is a minimum number of three games for each county in the two top flights with the four-week run-in from April 19 that had been signalled earlier this year.

As the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) goes about preparing a revised master fixtures calendar to be revealed next week, McGill has assured counties that it remains the CCCC’s intention to give them a 13-day gap from the league to the start of the provincial championships.

Counties have been asked to put the two options to their management teams and player reps and revert to McGill by Monday.

It had been expected the GAA will structure the hurling league on a regional basis as they had the football league to cut down on travel for Covid reasons and reflecting the shorter timeframe.

More in this section

John Kiely and the team celebrate after the game 13/12/2020 GAA plea to provide dinners for players after All-Ireland finals was turned down by Government
General views of Croke Park GAA warns any team training before April 19 would put return 'in serious jeopardy'
Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final Gardaí investigate Cork GAA club over lockdown training breach claims
Pat Ryan 23/12/2020

Cork boss Pat Ryan certain date will be found for All-Ireland U20 hurling final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices