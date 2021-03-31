GAA gauging support for earlier start to National Hurling League

Division 1 and 2 hurling counties have been asked if they wish to start the Allianz National Hurling League on May 8 and 9, thehas learned.
GAA director of club, player, and game administration Feargal McGill has written to counties to gauge support for the idea of a minimum five-game league campaign for each county in the two Division 1 groups and Division 2A, which would mean a three-week preparation period. In Division 2B, there would be four games if London are not involved.
The other option is a minimum number of three games for each county in the two top flights with the four-week run-in from April 19 that had been signalled earlier this year.
As the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) goes about preparing a revised master fixtures calendar to be revealed next week, McGill has assured counties that it remains the CCCC’s intention to give them a 13-day gap from the league to the start of the provincial championships.
Counties have been asked to put the two options to their management teams and player reps and revert to McGill by Monday.
It had been expected the GAA will structure the hurling league on a regional basis as they had the football league to cut down on travel for Covid reasons and reflecting the shorter timeframe.