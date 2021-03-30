Gardaí investigate Cork GAA club over lockdown training breach claims

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating possible breaches of level 5 Covid-19 restrictions by a sports club in west Cork.

The Irish Examiner understands that the club in question is a GAA team and the incident occurred earlier this month.

In response to a query by this newspaper, the Garda press office stated: “Gardaí are currently carrying out enquiries into possible breaches of the Health Act 1947 at a sports club in west Cork.”

Sanctions of a fine up to €2,500 and/or six months imprisonment can apply under the 1947 Health Act. There is also a tiered fines system, which includes fixed penalty notices of up to €500.

Cork GAA warned there will be repercussions for a club if they are proven to have contravened Covid-19 regulations.

“Cork County Board is aware of media reports relating to an alleged breach of guidelines at an unnamed club,” a statement read on Tuesday night.

“Public health guidance on training is very clear. Any club found to have been in breach of that guidance will face consequences as a result.”

As the Government announced inter-county teams can return to training from April 19 and sports non-contact training for children under the age of 18 can resume from April 26, the development has the potential to cause further embarrassment for Cork GAA.

Earlier this month, county senior football manager Ronan McCarthy unsuccessfully appealed his 12-week ban for overseeing a training session on Youghal beach in January.

Cork have also lost home advantage for one league game.

As per the Government’s The Path Ahead plan released last month, non-elite teams can only resume collective training as part of level 4 restrictions and at that non-contact and only in pods of no more than 15. It is only when measures have dropped to level 2 that they can return to contact training and level 1 when they no longer are restricted to preparing in pods.

Days after Cork’s senior footballers were sighted training in Youghal in January, the PSNI were called to Abbey CBS, Newry, where a number of Down’s senior footballers had gathered to train.

Although the authorities deemed no regulations were broken as the team were considered elite, their session contravened the GAA’s ban on collective training. As a result, manager Paddy Tally was banned for eight weeks by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee. Down have also lost home advantage for a league game.