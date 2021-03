The GAA’s sidelining of the maor foirne shows a lack of appreciation for what individuals performing the role have contributed, believes Derek McGrath.

Speaking on the first show in the new season of Anthony Daly’s Irish Examiner Hurling Podcast, McGrath criticised the decision at this year’s Congress to end the role of the maor foirne with a motion prohibiting anyone but medical officials from entering the field of play.

“I’d be very disappointed with the maor foirne role being dissipated,” McGrath said.

“Even watching, I find it fascinating to watch (Paul) Kinnerk or (Seoirse) Bulfin or any of these people. To see them initiate a change and how it affects the game. Watching that as a spectator I’d be enthralled. Even Dan (Shanahan) with myself with Waterford.

“I thought they brought a bit of theatre, a bit of excitement. I think we are underestimating the contribution these people make to the actual quality of the game we have. I accept they probably overstepped the line, but I think there could have been more done to give them a smack on the wrist.”

Also speaking on the podcast, Mark Landers said unruly maoir foirne have brought about their own demise.

“I think in some situations the maoir foirne were abusing their position. They were entering the field too often. They were making it awkward on the football side, where they were appearing where the keeper was trying to kick the ball.

“If the GAA had suspended a couple more maoir foirne or fined them, would it have put manners on them?”

Unless water breaks remain post-Covid, TJ Ryan feels managers will be hampered without a maor foirne to pass messages to players.

“If the water breaks go after Covid, I think the full 35 minutes without a maor foirne on the pitch will be troublesome. Trying to communicate a couple of changes is going to lead to issues.”

And just as the GAA clamps down on cynical play, he can see this decision giving rise of another form of cynicism.

“Are you going to see a player go down, and the doctor is going to become a mini maor foirne and he’s going to go in and say: ‘Lads he’s ok, but here is the change’.

“Modern coaches think outside the box so they will find a way.”

Landers noted that scenario would have suited Cork fine under the medical watch of the legendary Dr Con Murphy, often labelled the fifth selector.

“Dr Con was making all the changes. No manager made a change without the Doc’s say-so!”