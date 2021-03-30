Tony McEntee: More managers will watch from the stands after GAA's maor foirne ban

Sligo boss Tony McEntee expects many managers will take to the stands to watch games as their presence on the sideline is no longer necessary.

The former Armagh footballer sees no point in being on the whitewash now that the maor foirne role has been disbanded and the manager’s message can’t be passed onto players.

McEntee, who was the running selector for Mayo during Stephen Rochford’s time in charge, understands why the GAA chose to do away with the position, admitting he and others abused it.

Rochford himself opted to watch the first halves of matches from the stand and McEntee doesn’t envisage teams will look to find ways around getting the absence of the maor foirne so as to relay switches or advice to players but work within the rules.

“I actually think we have no option but to place more emphasis on trust on players in the field,” he says. “The managers as it is can’t leave a box so it really is pointless being on the field. It will be a case of giving the instruction at the start then waiting until half-time to go through more things.

“When there is no purpose being on the field, I think it is quite possible that managers will position themselves in the stands and then interact with the players later.

“I don’t see the necessity of trying to find a way around it but to leave it up to the players. That’s certainly the approach I’ll be taking.”

After narrowly failing to receive the required 60% support at Congress last year, the playing rules committee’s motion returned to the Clár last month where it was passed “by acclaim”.

The proposal has been wholly endorsed by referees and McEntee accepts there was genuine reasons behind the decision. In 2018, he was handed a two-month suspension following a row during the Galway-Mayo Division 1 game in Pearse Stadium.

“I think maor foirnes, myself and others, abused the rules with respect to helping a team out. I think it will tidy up that aspect of the game and it was a source of contention with players and sideline officials. I think it was warranted and it wasn’t excessive.”

McEntee acknowledges the first and second half water breaks, should they be continued this year, provide the chance to speak to players but he is sceptical about just how much tactical advice or inspiration can be offered in those cessations in play.

“It is an opportunity of course but what is it, one minute? You can maybe make one point but they’re not really occasions for making effective coaching points.

“Management teams are going to have to learn to condense their communications into things that are slightly more effective at half-time so as to get as much as they can out of it.”