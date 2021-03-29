The Dalo Podcast: There's hope and hurling in the air

The lads look ahead in anticipation of the GAA world reopening. As well as a Cheltenham debrief, a black card debate, a discussion on water breaks, maor foirne incursions, events in Clare and on The Crown, Kilmacud Sevens memories, and much more.
Sunday, March 28, 2021 - 8:00 PM
Sunday, March 28, 2021 - 9:00 PM
Monday, March 29, 2021 - 12:00 PM