Golf and GAA expecting good news when easing of restrictions announced on Tuesday

There are strong indications golf, tennis, under-age training and inter-county GAA training will be able to recommence from next Monday.

The Government will announce on Tuesday an easing of restrictions, which is expected to be a variation of the new Level 5 measures released last month, not Level 4 which includes non-contact training for all but only in pods of up to 15.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media Catherine Martin told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics: “Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) meet tomorrow and the Cabinet’s sub-committee will then assess their latest advice and Cabinet will then meet on Tuesday and make a decision.

“Government expects to be in a position to extend the current 5km limit, to outdoor meetings beyond one household and of course easing restrictions outdoors including sporting activity and construction. We want to give people signs of hope. We have to be realistic too. There are genuine concerns around a fourth wave.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney expressed a similar opinion on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week: "We don't have that Nphet recommendation yet, but I don't think it is any secret that Nphet and indeed the Government recognise that the people need some room to breathe here, so to speak.

“I would expect, but I can't be sure, that we would be looking at the 5km restriction, that we'd be looking at outdoor activity, that we will certainly want to facilitate completing the full return to school for children after April 5.”

The GAA’s Covid advisory committee are expected to meet soon after Tuesday’s announcement. As previously reported in the Irish Examiner, they may advise April 12 for under-age and inter-county training to resume so as to coincide with all club training being permitted in Northern Ireland on that date.

The Golfing Union of Ireland previously worked off a phased return to play with casual golf initially being permitted followed by closed and then open competitions in subsequent weeks.