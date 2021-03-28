Kyle Coney: Defensive approach cost Tyrone in big games

Newly-retired Tyrone attacker Kyle Coney reckons being "too defensive-minded" was the Red Hands’ "downfall" in recent years under Mickey Harte.

Coney quit in January and reflected on a stop-start career that promised so much after starring as a minor in 2008.

He believes his all-action style didn’t suit Harte’s more conservative approach, limiting the Ardboe man to just seven Championship starts.

Speaking on the JMac Podcast, Coney said there’s no questioning what three-time All-Ireland winning manager Harte did for Tyrone.

But he believes Harte’s approach ultimately cost them throughout the last decade and pointed in particular to their 2019 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry.

Coney said: “The way Tyrone set up, being realistic about the thing, their system was always capable of beating Monaghan, Donegal to a certain degree, it was going to get them through an Ulster championship and win it, with that counter-attack football, teams were invited onto you and Tyrone had the pace and the legs and the power to overrun teams.

“But I do believe being just that bit too defensive was the killer. In 2019, we went out and we were in a good, good position against Kerry.

“At half-time we were four points up maybe and I think...there was things said in the dressing-room at half-time about keeping the foot down and keeping the foot on Kerry’s neck as such and going for the throat. And then there were words (from management) about if we can get over the first 10 minutes and keep them to a point or two, we’re in it.

“So I think that was the downfall, just being too defensive-minded. That, to me, I’m one of those players who likes to go out and die trying rather than saying, ‘What if? What if I had done this and what if....?’ Tyrone were probably just slightly too defensive to get over...I know we got to an All-Ireland final in 2018 but they didn’t get over the line in that game either, did they?”

Coney said Harte’s departure after last season’s Championship loss to Donegal was the right decision.

He said: “There’s no questioning what he has done for Tyrone, his appetite for the game, you could see that by him returning to football. It probably shocked people how quickly he returned to managing a team. To me, it was probably the right call on Mickey’s behalf (to leave Tyrone), maybe the players weren’t 100% behind that way the ship was going.”

Coney had good news for supporters about a more attacking approach under new joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

He said: “I don’t think they’ll be a slave to the one system. They’ll definitely have variety to their game. I know that from the reports I’m hearing, that they’re...the stuff they had been working on when the lockdown came back into play, was that their aim was to leave four forwards up the pitch at all times, if possible.

"I know sometimes if you’re marking someone like Lee Keegan or Jack McCaffrey it’s not always possible, but essentially that’s their aim. I think they’ll bring a more attacking side to the game which is critical.”

Of Tyrone’s 69 Championship games between 2009 and 2020, talented Coney played in just 19, most recently against Dublin in 2019.

“All I can say is I’d love to have started more games, I’d love to have got more opportunities, probably the relationship between myself and Mickey wasn’t the best so them things hamper you. It’s disappointing that you don’t get more opportunities that you feel you deserve. I felt as if I deserved more opportunities.”

- The full interview with Kyle Coney on the JMac Podcast is available here.