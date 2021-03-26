Bríd Stack: 'It was like being a kid again playing with your friends - liberated, carefree, joyful'

On Wednesday, I arrived at the Tom Wills Oval two hours before training began at 5.30pm. The backs were going through a series of contested drills in the cage and I wanted to be there to help out Darran, our backline coach.

I was kicking in the ball for the contested-marking, before Darran asked if I was OK to join in on a focused kicking drill. I nearly bit his hand off; I must have got in an extra 100 kicks before the session began. When some of the girls went in to get strapped before the main session began, Darran walked me through a few technical details on my kicking.

As the whole group began warming up in pairs on the main field, Cora Staunton gave me the eyes to team-up with her for some paired kicking. It was a welcome gesture ahead of my first session back.

Before any session begins, everyone gathers in a huddle where the captain briefly speaks to set the tone. I was at the back of the huddle when Alicia Eva began to speak.

“Right,” she said, “everyone get around Stackie for her first session back.” The reception from the girls was overwhelming. Four of them grabbed me in this huge collective bear-hug and lifted me off the ground.

“Jeez, mind her neck,” screamed one of the girls, more out of mock humour than with any sense of alarm.

Before Alicia had said anything, I was still in the zone, fully focused on getting through my first session — albeit non-contact — since fracturing my neck. I was still probably unable to fully grasp, or absorb, the full intensity and warmth of the reception. But as I recall it now, the tears are streaming down my face. Any emotion I may have suspended in that moment later gushed out of me like a geyser.

At the time, I was trying to lock into the mindset of getting through the session, but I was still beaming. It was literally like being a seven-year-old again playing with your friends; liberated; carefree; joyful. And just being so, so happy.

As I try and process those emotions and feelings more deeply, and with more introspection, I have to admit that pride was, and still is, coursing through my bloodstream like a narcotic. It wasn’t easy, but I did what I set out to do. And I am so proud of myself that I got back on the field with the girls before the season ended.

The whole experience was incredible. The girls were unbelievable throughout the session. They never stopped talking to me, telling me where I needed to be, constantly reassuring me. They knew it was natural for someone who had broken their neck just two months earlier to be reticent, but they smothered any lingering anxiety with this giant warm blanket of affection and support.

I was a bit conscious of my neck throughout the session, but I was still as mentally locked on as I could have been. I was mad with myself for spilling a few balls which I normally wouldn’t but that was more to do with being a bit rusty than switching off.

After the field session, we went straight into a weights session. It was the last chance for heavy loading before the girls take the field against Carlton on Sunday. I was absolutely wiped out afterwards, but my body was still so jacked up on adrenaline that it took me until after 1am to fall asleep.

When I woke up on Thursday morning, I felt like I’d gone 15 rounds with Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua combined. I had to scrape myself out of the bed, but the pain was almost welcome because I had really missed that self-gratifying feeling of knowing you’ve pushed your body to its absolute maximum capacity.

Relief

My dominant emotion throughout Thursday was relief. I knew I had got to the point where I had hoped I would when I set that goal a couple of weeks back. And I was just so relieved that I could meet that goal with the Giants’ season potentially ending tomorrow.

Everything was fast-tracked after meeting the neurosurgeon Dr Parkinson on Tuesday. As soon as he began to assess me, Dr Parkinson was thrilled with the results. When comparing the results from my first and second strength tests with him, Dr Parkinson couldn’t get over the strength I had regained in my arm and neck. Even the more finite tests were poles apart.

He was very complimentary on my mindset and my application. He noted my desire to get back, to do, and to have done, everything possible to put myself into a position to at least do some non-contact training again.

He admitted that deep down, he knew what the outcome was going to be from the very first moment he laid eyes on me – that the neck break was too significant for him to allow me to return to full-contact action before the season ended.

Dr Parkinson was also delighted that the club had sent me to him. He had seen it all too often where surgeons had gone down the route of fusing a player’s neck because it was the safest thing to do at the time.

“I have dealt with so many sportspeople,” Dr Parkinson told me. “And I know the lifelong issues that can stem from fusing a neck.”

I was very grateful to Dr Parkinson for seeing a bigger picture for myself, that I often couldn’t, or didn’t, want to see.

Because I’d had three CAT scans within the space of six weeks, Dr Parkinson wanted me to push out a rescan for another six weeks. You expose your thyroid to a lot of radiation with repeated CAT scans close together, so my final scan in mid-May should allow him to sign me off and allow me to resume full contact.

Going back playing football with my club later this year — please God — is still hugely important to me, but my only focus during my appointment on Tuesday was getting clearance from Dr Parkinson to resume non-contact training with the Giants. When he granted it to me, I was so elated that I was close to going in for the hug. I decided on a vigorous handshake instead.

As soon as the news reached the Giants physios on Wednesday morning, I was handed a red hat. In AFL and AFLW, wearing a red-hat symbolises that you’re a non-contact player in training.

Golden moments: Brid Stack with Cárthach Óg after her return to non contact training this week.

I put the head down and went as hard as I could in the circumstances. The intensity was huge, but it had to be on the week of a must-win-game.

The girls are still trying to do everything they can to make the finals, but they need a huge amount of luck. As well as needing to beat an excellent Carlton side by a big score, we also need the Fremantle Dockers to beat North Melbourne by a significant margin too.

All I know is that these girls will do whatever they can to try and make it happen. I’ve gotten to be very close with our captain Alicia. Her sister has a little boy called Ronan who is around the same age as Cárthach Óg. When we’ve gone to some of the games in Melbourne, we’ve met with Ronan.

For the St Kilda game in particular, Cárthach Óg spent a very rainy afternoon playing with Ronan. The boys got on well but I know Alicia set up that arrangement to allow me to watch the game with a freer mindset.

I feel blessed to have been shown so much support. It would make you so much more empathetic as a person, especially when I know how privileged I am when so many people are struggling in Ireland under lockdown regulations, and particularly when restrictions are easing even more over here.

I was so upset to hear of Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick suffering an AFLW season-ending injury last weekend that I contacted her straight away.

We’ve been chatting since her hamstring surgery on Thursday. It’s all the more disappointing again for Goldie to be facing a 12-week rehab when her team, Melbourne, are set to make the finals.

Those connections to home seem far stronger again when you’re so far away. On Wednesday, Cárthach, Cárthach Óg, Cora, and I met up with Colin O’Riordan and his girlfriend Louise on Coogee beach.

It was such a lovely afternoon. Colin has even sorted us out with tickets for the Sydney Swans home game in the SCG against the Adelaide Crows.

It’s been a really good week. It just meant everything to me to be back in a team environment. That is where I have always felt I thrive. I love being around other people. I love everyone having that common goal. I feed off people’s excitement and energy.

So, when I got that red hat on Wednesday, it symbolised much more than just being back on the field; it was also a loud declaration that I was firmly back where I belong.

Cárthach and Cárthach Óg come to every training session with me but Wednesday’s session was completely different for Cárthach Óg. He’s used to having me nearby, so he tried to invade the pitch on a couple of occasions in an attempt to get out to me.

Over the last few weeks, the small man has learned to clap. As I was coming off the pitch, Cárthach Óg gave me a tiny, cute little clap. In my heart, and deep within my soul, it felt like a thunderously loud standing ovation.