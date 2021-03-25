Kevin O’Donovan hails ‘incredible success’ of Rebels’ Bounty as draw raises €2.8m

A total of €2.8m has been raised by the Cork GAA Rebels’ Bounty draw, with the county board to pocket between €300,000 and €400,000 from the first instalment of the new fundraising initiative.

Cork clubs have netted €1.9m from the draw, a figure that led Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan to label the fundraiser an “incredible success”.

Launched last November, the draw required senior clubs in the county to sell 100 tickets, intermediate clubs 70 tickets, junior A clubs 55 tickets, and junior B clubs 35 tickets, at €100 a ticket. Clubs retained all revenue on tickets sold beyond these base numbers, with a total of 28,000 tickets sold in recent months.

“That €1.9m is going into our 150 units that participated in the draw is a significant amount of money at this time and will set them up well for the year ahead,” said O’Donovan. “But we feel, more importantly, it will give them a baseline number every year for which they can plan developments, coaching, and make long-term investments based on the certainty of the draw because while club lotto’s have served us all incredibly well, as have other fundraisers, they can be variable, whereas we feel Rebels’ Bounty, if you have x number of tickets in it annually, you can hold it, you can solidify it, and it can be a very steady base to grow the club.”

O’Donovan said the draw “filled a big gap for clubs” during the spring.

“It has given huge focus to the clubs in terms of administration. It has forced virtual meetings to happen. I am not sure if we’d all be in a bit of a slumber still if it wasn’t for Rebels’ Bounty. And then, of course, the clubs have come up trumps and it has been an incredible success financially.

“We felt a degree of incentivisation for the clubs would kickstart [the draw], so that brought in the rather hot topic of minimum targets and quotas. That was to put a baseline there and almost force everybody to participate. We felt that once clubs hit those targets they’d see the incentives for the 100% commission for clubs and, in time, that proved to be the case.

The penny dropped with people that once you passed that target, it became a massive free fundraiser for the clubs.

The Cork CEO also commended the support committee who liaised and assisted clubs who encountered difficulty early on in hitting their respective quotas.

“The support committee played such an integral role and found out issues that were in clubs that we half knew about but they all came home to roost. In the end, all clubs came up trumps.”

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan praised the fundraising efforts of clubs in the county and said the €2.8m figure shows the strength of the Cork GAA brand.

Rebels’ Bounty

January winners: €20,000 (Dillon O’Connor, Erin’s Own); €3,000 (Michael Hayes, Clonakilty); €2,000 (JC Daly, Randal Óg).

February winners: €20,000 (Declan and Aileen Casey, Aghabullogue); €3,000 (Gary White, Douglas); €2,000 (Katherine McCarthy, Éire Óg).

March winners: €20,000 (Lisa Moore, St Catherine’s); €3,000 (Jerdy and Sheila McSweeney, Lismire); €2,000 (Philip O’Shea, Éire Óg).