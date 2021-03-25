Dublin star Goldrick out of AFLW finale after undergoing surgery

The injury may threaten her involvement with Dublin this year
Sineád Goldrick of the Demons runs the ball down the ground during the round eight AFLW match between the Fremantle Dockers and the Melbourne Demons at Fremantle Oval on March 21, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 08:28
Daragh Ó Conchúir

Melbourne rebounder Sinéad Goldrick will miss the AFLW Finals’ Series after undergoing surgery on a troublesome hamstring injury that may also threaten her participation for Dublin whenever the ladies’ football season gets under way.

The star defender has made a massive impression since joining the Demons last year along with fellow Dub Niamh McEvoy. The Sky Blue contingent swelled this year with the recruitment of another member of Mick Bohan’s all-conquering team, Lauren Magee.

Goldrick’s defensive and counter-attacking abilities had become a key element of Melbourne’s game plan but having missed one game with hamstring tightness, she tore the tendon against Fremantle.

It was decided that the 30-year-old should have be operated on immediately, rather than wait until returning to Ireland, so that she could get her rehab under way quickly and under the guidance of Melbourne’s medical staff.

This will clearly enhance her chances of playing some part for Dublin before the year is out.

“It was a devastating blow for Sinéad, who has quickly become a much-loved, respected, and very important member of our team,” said Demons’ AFLW football general manager Daniel McPherson.

“Her elite speed and fierce competitiveness will be missed as we head into the finals next week.

"We are grateful that Sinéad was able to get the corrective surgery done so swiftly. This gives her the opportunity to start a structured rehab programme sooner than would otherwise have been the case, under the watchful eyes of our medical team, before heading back to Ireland later in the year.”

Meanwhile, in the AFL, Zach Tuohy returns to the Geelong line-up alongside Mark O’Connor for the home tie against Brisbane missing out on the Cats’ opening round defeat to Adelaide.

