New Limerick hurling jersey pays tribute to every club in the county

The county released new green and white jerseys today
Limerick hurlings William O'Donoghue and Gearóid Hegarty model the new hurling jersey. Photo via Limerick GAA

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 10:24

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick today launched the county's new jersey for the 2021 season.

Again, the traditional green jersey will not carry a sponsor's logo — the county enjoying the backing of billionaire businessman JP McManus — but it will have a novel addition: the names of each of the 65 GAA clubs in the county.

The county board says the idea is an "acknowledgment of the work done by clubs to foster players where they harvest their skills to become inter county players".

John Cregan, Chairman of Limerick County Board, added: “We are delighted to officially launch our new playing jersey for the 2021 season. I would like to thank the designers at O Neil’s who worked with us as a County Board to produce such an eye-catching jersey. 

"Given the work that clubs do in fostering and nurturing young players we are delighted to recognise the 65 clubs on the jersey. 

"It is also a reminder for anyone that wears the jersey that they have a great honour to represent the county as one."

The new Limerick alternate jersey. Photo via Limerick GAA

The county also released its new white alternate strip.

Last month, Limerick GAA released a commemorative hooped jersey to mark the centenary of the county's 1921 All-Ireland win, the first winning team to be presented with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes modelling the new jersey. Picture via Limerick GAA

