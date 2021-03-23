Increased hope for April return: What will the GAA need to do to get inter-county training back?

In relation to sport and Covid-19, the communications from authorities have been murky, to say the least, but one word has been ringing out clearly the last few days: Outdoors.

“My strong message to everyone would be to think outdoors and live outdoors as much as possible this summer,” said Professor Mary Horgan, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) since January and a leading figure on the GAA’s Covid-19 advisory body.

Horgan’s remarks on Sunday were followed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s on Monday: “What I would say to people is that we have control of this and we must avoid congregation indoors at all costs. If we stick with this and if we manage to adhere [and] keep outdoors, avoid the indoor congregations, I think we can avoid a fourth wave.”

Reading ambitiously between the lines, and despite the stubborn Covid case numbers, those comments would appear to be promising news for the return of sports like golf and tennis as well as underage training and inter-county GAA training from Monday week.

If so, there will have to be amendments to the Government’s Path Ahead, and possibly an easing of Level 5 restrictions. While Level 4 allows for inter-county games, which are not expected to be given the go-ahead until May, it also permits outdoor, non-contact training in pods of no more than 15, activity that also appears to be off the table at present.

Should county teams resume collective training next month, the environment they return to will be stricter as the GAA’s protocols reflect the stronger variants of the disease.

What went before — the questionnaires (12 million of them were filled between clubs and county teams last year), successive training sessions being kept at least 48 hours apart, personalised/single use water bottles and Covid supervisors — will be there again.

But there will be more to adhere to:

Face masks

Nothing new there, you might think. The original return to training and playing guidelines for inter-county stated they “should be worn at all times indoors — meetings, bus, dressing rooms, and pitchside for support staff and substitutes (unless they are warming up or entering the game). The team manager/maor fóirne are not obliged to wear facemasks during a game.

However, the Covid advisory committee are expected to recommend they be mandatory for most if not all off-field activities irrespective of them taking place outside. With the role of the maor foirne having been disbanded and water breaks demobilising water carriers, delivering messages from sideline to pitch will never be more challenging, especially if they are done so from behind a face covering.

Indoor activities

To be avoided if at all possible, it would seem. It could be advised team meetings, sitdown meals, possibly even collective gym work will have to be conducted outside while respecting social distancing — previously, players could work out together in pods of six.

The likes of Kilkenny last year invested in a marquee for their players being temperature checked arriving at training; large tents may now be needed for more than that.

Dressing rooms are all but certain to be out of bounds as well as indoor warm-up areas. Because last year’s Championship took place in autumn and winter, county teams could use dressing rooms but that latitude won’t be as forthcoming now.

The clear message will be that the natural ventilation of being outside works best, even though someone is now considered a close contact if they spend more than 15 minutes of face-to-face contact within two metres of someone who has Covid-19 indoors or outdoors.

Travelling to training/games

As was mentioned at the time, the original Covid-19 advisory document for inter-county teams was a live document.

A few days after it was released, they were recommending against the use of a team bus. That followed a situation where those sharing a team bus with a person who tested positive were considered close contacts, now since defined by the the public health authorities.

Some teams used more than one bus while several counties asked their players to travel by themselves unless they shared accommodation with another team-mate. Last October, Kerry senior football management opted for their players to drive to Inniskeen for their penultimate Division 1 game last October.

Testing

There hasn’t been much indication from Nphet to the GAA that they are looking for testing to become de rigueur among inter-county panels. After misgivings by the Gaelic Players Association, screening was agreed last October, which involved a saliva test. If positive, it would be referred for a PCR antigen test.

Following a number of positive tests, the entire Wexford senior hurling panel sought use of the rapid testing system, two of 54 returning positive results.

However, there was little take-up from counties subsequently. Considering the strength of the new variants, there may be more requests for testing as the inter-county season gets up and running.