GAA players advised not to go searching for likes

Inter-county players are being advised to limit their social media use to 30 minutes per day and resist the urge to go searching for likes.

As part of a media training module run by the Gaelic Players Association this week, Reactive Sports Media are providing tips to leading female and male footballers and hurlers to interact in a positive and healthy way with the likes of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

“Going to social media for reassurance and self-worth can be a largely unsatisfactory experience,” reads the recommendation.

“Try not to get sucked in. Look out for signs of an unhealthy dependence on social media - FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) is a real psychological condition.

Constantly checking social media can sap your mental energy and divert your attention from important real world tasks.

“Don’t take vile abuse - always report it. A bit of gentle ribbing from opposing fans is par for the course for professional athletes nowadays. But vile and derogatory abuse should never be tolerated.”

In terms of living in the public eye, players are advised to “make it your mission to remain in control of yourself and your surroundings on a night out. Be alert to who you are with and if cameras are being used. Make those close to you aware of your responsibilities - most of the time it’s friends, friends-of-friends, or family members posting videos of your private life that can land you in trouble.

“Make friends and family aware of your responsibilities to your teammates and the wider organisation. What would future employers think of your posting behaviour? - Future employers are one group of people who might be particularly interested in your posting behaviour, or your presence on social media. Will what they find help or hinder your future job prospects?”

Creating a brand

Tips are also provided for players looking to create brands for themselves on social media. “What aspects of your athletic story are central to your identity? What other aspects of your identity do you want to share with the world? Design a strategy for enacting this brand - what posting behaviour will help you to directly and indirectly establish and communicate your brand on social media?”

Under the headline “are you managing your reputation on social media”, footballers and hurlers are told to aim to “share content that makes a positive contribution to people’s day” and to be tactful - “make managing your important relationships (team-mates, sponsors, fans etc) an important consideration when you design your posts.”