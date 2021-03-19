Munster GAA defer decision on naming Munster Senior Football Championship Cup

A decision to name the Munster Senior Football Championship Cup has been deferred.

Bloody Sunday victim Michael Hogan and Kerry’s Páidí Ó Sé were the two names proposed, but after a lengthy discussion at last night’s Munster Council meeting, it was decided that a vote would not take place on naming the Munster SFC Cup as the Council does not want the naming of cups to become a divisive issue.

It is unlikely the naming of the Munster SFC Cup will be revisited prior to the beginning of the 2021 provincial championship.

Tipperary footballer Hogan was killed by British forces at Croke Park on Sunday, November 21, 1920. Captain of the Tipperary football team lining out against Dublin in a challenge game that Sunday afternoon, Hogan, aged 24, was shot as he lay on the ground halfway between the goalposts and the sideline in the corner of Hill 16 and the Cusack Stand.

Ó Sé, meanwhile, won 11 Munster and eight All-Ireland SFC medals during a hugely decorated career in the green and gold. As Kerry manager, he led the county to seven Munster and two All-Ireland titles. He passed away in December of 2012, aged 57.