Munster GAA defer decision on naming Munster Senior Football Championship Cup

Bloody Sunday victim Michael Hogan and Kerry’s Páidí Ó Sé were the two names proposed
Munster GAA defer decision on naming Munster Senior Football Championship Cup

Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney lifts the Munster Senior Football Championship Cup. Tipperary won the trophy while wearing replica Bloody Sunday jerseys with the image of Michael Hogan on the sleeve. Hogan and Kerry’s Páidí Ó Sé were the two names proposed to have the cup named after them. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 12:27
Eoghan Cormican

A decision to name the Munster Senior Football Championship Cup has been deferred.

Bloody Sunday victim Michael Hogan and Kerry’s Páidí Ó Sé were the two names proposed, but after a lengthy discussion at last night’s Munster Council meeting, it was decided that a vote would not take place on naming the Munster SFC Cup as the Council does not want the naming of cups to become a divisive issue.

It is unlikely the naming of the Munster SFC Cup will be revisited prior to the beginning of the 2021 provincial championship.

Tipperary footballer Hogan was killed by British forces at Croke Park on Sunday, November 21, 1920. Captain of the Tipperary football team lining out against Dublin in a challenge game that Sunday afternoon, Hogan, aged 24, was shot as he lay on the ground halfway between the goalposts and the sideline in the corner of Hill 16 and the Cusack Stand.

Ó Sé, meanwhile, won 11 Munster and eight All-Ireland SFC medals during a hugely decorated career in the green and gold. As Kerry manager, he led the county to seven Munster and two All-Ireland titles. He passed away in December of 2012, aged 57.

More in this section

Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 'You want as many games as possible': Paddy Durcan wants National League to go ahead
Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Diarmuid Connolly slams the 'sick' targetting of Gordon Elliott
Munster v Ulster - Ladies Football Interprovincial Final Briege Corkery set for Laochra Gael show
#munster gaa#tipperary gaa#kerry gaa
Limerick v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final

New Munster Senior Hurling Championship trophy to be named after Mick Mackey

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices