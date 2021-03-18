Briege Corkery set for Laochra Gael show

Cork legend Briege Corkery, the winner of 18 All-Ireland medals and 16 All-Stars, is among the six players profiled in the next six episodes of TG4's acclaimed Laochra Gael Series.
Along with dual star Corkery, Kilkenny great, Eoin Larkin, Meath star, Bernard Flynn, and Tyrone giant, Seán Cavanagh, will feature in hour long shows along with programmes on legendary managers Pete McGrath and Liam Griffin.
The 19th series of the show returned earlier this spring and after a short break is set to resume on Thursday, March 25th.
Six icons of Gaelic Games will tell their stories along with input from friends, family, team mates and opponents.
TG4's Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: "TG4 are very proud to be broadcasting another great series of Laochra Gael which marks the great achievements and stories that our Gaelic Games legends have to tell. This is the beginning of the nineteenth series of Laochra Gael which aired on TG4 for the first time in 2001 and it has continued as a long standing and popular part of our schedule bringing these amazing stories to viewers in Ireland and all over the world. I wish to thank all the participants who took part, their families, Nemeton TV, GAA, LGFA, Camogie Association and everyone in the extended Gaelic Games family for all their assistance in making this series happen in such a challenging year."