Briege Corkery set for Laochra Gael show

Briege Corkery set for Laochra Gael show

Briege Corkery celebrates a provincial win for Munster

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 11:13
Colm O’Connor

Cork legend Briege Corkery, the winner of 18 All-Ireland medals and 16 All-Stars, is among the six players profiled in the next six episodes of TG4's acclaimed Laochra Gael Series.

Along with dual star Corkery, Kilkenny great, Eoin Larkin, Meath star, Bernard Flynn, and Tyrone giant, Seán Cavanagh, will feature in hour long shows along with programmes on legendary managers Pete McGrath and Liam Griffin.

The 19th series of the show returned earlier this spring and after a short break is set to resume on Thursday, March 25th.

Six icons of Gaelic Games will tell their stories along with input from friends, family, team mates and opponents.

TG4's Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: "TG4 are very proud to be broadcasting another great series of Laochra Gael which marks the great achievements and stories that our Gaelic Games legends have to tell. This is the beginning of the nineteenth series of Laochra Gael which aired on TG4 for the first time in 2001 and it has continued as a long standing and popular part of our schedule bringing these amazing stories to viewers in Ireland and all over the world. I wish to thank all the participants who took part, their families, Nemeton TV, GAA, LGFA, Camogie Association and everyone in the extended Gaelic Games family for all their assistance in making this series happen in such a challenging year."

More in this section

Laois v Westmeath - Allianz Hurling League Division 2 Final 'It’s just been a disaster': Galway minors wait 578 days to play
Gaelic Games Player Pathway Launch Davina Tobin: Expenses the next step on road to equality
Cathal Freeman 15/3/2021 Cathal Freeman: 'Keith Higgins would get in the Galway team on hurling ability alone'
Sportsfile Images of 2014

Waterford GAA call for restoration of injury benefit fund

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices