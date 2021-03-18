Briege Corkery set for Laochra Gael show

Cork legend Briege Corkery, the winner of 18 All-Ireland medals and 16 All-Stars, is among the six players profiled in the next six episodes of TG4's acclaimed Laochra Gael Series.

Along with dual star Corkery, Kilkenny great, Eoin Larkin, Meath star, Bernard Flynn, and Tyrone giant, Seán Cavanagh, will feature in hour long shows along with programmes on legendary managers Pete McGrath and Liam Griffin.