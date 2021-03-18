'It’s just been a disaster': Galway minors wait 578 days to play

Galway minor hurling manager Brian Hanley admits it’s been a difficult 578 days since his team last played a competitive game.

The former Westmeath senior manager led Galway to a third consecutive All-Ireland minor title when they beat Kilkenny at Croke Park on August 18, 2019, exactly 19 months ago to the day.

But with no provincial championship to take part in last year, and the All-Ireland series of the 2020 minor competition postponed, they haven’t played a game since.

Athenry legend Hanley said the hardest part was telling his teenagers late on Christmas Eve that their scheduled January 2 All-Ireland semi-final tie against Munster champions Limerick, due to be shown live on TG4, was off.

“We’re the only team in Ireland that hasn’t played a game since 2019,” said Hanley. “It’s just been a disaster. We started off before Christmas in 2019 and we’re no further on today and it’s mid-March 2021.

“Christmas just gone was heartbreaking really because we’d gone back around November and put in five weeks of really good training for the All-Ireland semi-final.

“We trained excellently, played a challenge with the Galway U20s and had a Christmas dinner on December 23 and did our secret Santa and the whole lot. The lads were buzzing for the game on the Saturday week. We were saying to them it’d be like Santa coming for a second time!

“Then at 5 o’clock on Christmas Eve I got a call saying it was gone, postponed. That was pretty hard, breaking that news to minor players on Christmas Eve, I can tell you.”

Asked to quantify the impact of minors missing an entire year, Hanley said: “I’ll put it to you this way, Galway won the All-Ireland U16 final in 2018. The same group went forward into 2019 and won the All-Ireland minor as U17s at Croke Park. We had 10 different players on the team in the 2019 final compared to the 2018 final. Now that’s without any Covid or anything, that’s a regular year where all players are available and it’s just natural development, players coming in and replacing others.

“That was a serious education for us as coaches to see that level of change and turnover. So if that’s the amount of change in a regular year then I can’t really answer what the impact of missing out 2020 entirely will be. Sure, the potential impact is huge.”

Just 10 of the All-Ireland winning team of 2019 were retained for 2020 — so two-thirds of Hanley’s panel are still waiting to play a competitive minor game.

“And it isn’t all about hurling either, I’d say our work with them was 70% about developing them as players and 30% about developing them as young adults,” said Hanley. “We did an awful lot of stuff with them on their values, on diversity, preparing for adulthood, helping them out with college applications. They’re missing out on all of that.”