Aoife Lane on the hardest thing in Irish sport: Patience is more than a virtue 

Aoife Lane took a broad view in answering this question.

Instead of a specific policy or a particular skill, Lane, head of the Department of Sport and Health Sciences in Athlone IT and founding chair of the WGPA, identified something far more intangible as a challenge in Irish sport.

“Patience is what I was thinking about, particularly when it comes to change in sport. Change takes time, and change can be hard. There are certain changes which have an inevitability to them, where it feels like society or the world is telling us that it’s time — but it still takes a long time for those changes to come about.

“In terms of examples, look at the OCI and the FAI. Change came about in those places but it took something seismic for those changes to happen in both instances, even though people involved probably wanted change for a long time.

“There are plenty of other examples. Covid and the split-season in the GAA is another one. Would that split season have happened as quickly if it weren’t for Covid forcing us into it?

“Naomi Klein’s book The Shock Doctrine details how people do incredible things when shocked into doing so, but you have to wonder why a seismic event is needed to spark those changes, even though there may be general agreement that those changes are needed.”

Accommodating the fact that change takes time means patience is vital, she adds: “Again within the GAA, allowing members of the PSNI and the British army to play Gaelic games was another move that took time.

“People knew it was the right thing to do but there was an element of bringing everyone along, prompting, voting ... patience was needed then, and I accept that.

“But there are other items on the GAA agenda that need to be changed — using a league-type system for the All-Ireland championship is something that a lot of people feel is going to happen, but it seems to be taking a long time to come through.”

And the reverse? If patience is necessary, when is impatience needed?

“What I’d be impatient about is the role of girls and women in sport,” says Lane.

“Sometimes you might think, ‘should we be happy with where we are, compared to where we’ve come from?’

There’s been a big move from a place where people thought it wasn’t safe for girls to play sport and we’re very fortunate that people had the foresight to set up ladies football and camogie.

“But in reality we still have a participation gap, different levels of retention for girls and boys, we have a coaching gap, a visibility gap, a leadership gap...

“Yes, we can be positive and appreciative, but we also need to be impatient in this space for another good while. Sport’s too important in the message it gives — and the message it could potentially give about inequality, for instance.

“We should be thankful that people are questioning and challenging but we still need women in sport as a focus.

“Sport Ireland released an adolescent girls project last week, along with a female coaching report, and there are incredible lessons in those. We do need female-specific initiatives and the lessons from those. The adolescent girls report in particular — that shows girls who feel they’re not good at a sport may feel they don’t belong, and we have to turn that lens back to see what we can do to fix that.

“I think girls need more time, investment, coaching, and the truth is that in most of the big team sports, those aren’t equal for girls. If we want to narrow the

participation gap for girls, then more investment is needed, not less.

“And I think it’s good that we’re impatient about that, about looking into that, about investigating it.”

Lane points out balancing long-term strategy and short-term planning in sport can be another tricky balancing act.

“There’s a micro element to sport we need to let happen. The coaching and participation is immediate all the time, and you’d be so thankful for the people who put that time and effort into kids, that needs to be nurtured.

“Leaders and administrators need to listen to the people involved with sport at that level.

“Take the coaching report I mentioned — it shows that female coaches have confidence and believe in their ability.

“But the system is going against them, and needs to be adapted to suit them.

“That micro level needs to be kept going but in doing so, people who are keeping a sport going may not have the time to give to strategic thinking and planning.

“In fairness, what someone like Nora Stapleton is doing in Sport Ireland is addressing that and producing macro level thinking that may help everyone to help us all and change things in our sport.

“The GAA has done a massive coach survey as well and that will inform future decisions also.”