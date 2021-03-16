'Ireland’s biggest club lotto jackpot': Draws keeping GAA clubs ticking over during lockdown

“We would hope by the end of the year for it to be 50%. People are still doing it when they’re buying their bottle of milk or getting their newspaper but that makes it awkward then because you don’t want to be going around all the shops collecting them right now. Not everybody knows how to do it online. I’d be one of those boys - I’d be slow to change, I’d press the wrong button and be all over the place. But it is going to be a big part of the future.”
O’Donovan Rossa (Cork) €30,000
Shrule-Glencorrib (Mayo) €26,600
Bodyke (Clare) €20,000
Milltown (Galway) €19,000
Brian Dillons (Cork) €18,800
Feenagh-Kilmeedy (Limerick) €18,600
Kilcock (Kildare) €18,300
Lattin-Cullen (Tipperary) €17,900
De La Salle (Waterford) €17,500
Glenville (Cork) €17,200
Inniscarra (Cork) €17,200
Ballina (Tipperary) €16,200
Ballinagh (Cavan) €16,000
Moycarkey-Borris (Tipperary) €15,800
Carndonagh (Donegal) €15,700
Kanturk (Cork) €15,500
Heath (Laois) €15,000
Raheny (Dublin) €15,000
St Mary’s, Rosslare (Wexford) €15,000
Western Gaels (Roscommon) €14,500
Arva (Cavan) €14,400
Kiladangan (Tipperary) €14,400
O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) €13,600
St Brigids (Roscommon) €13,400
St Maurs (Dublin) €13,400
Ballyhaise (Cavan) €13,300
Tommy Larkins (Galway) €13,300
Balla (Mayo) €13,300
Galtee Rovers (Tipperary) €13,250
St Joseph’s Doora Barefield (Clare) €13,000