Conor Whelan keen on GAA choosing inter-county season before club campaign

Galway hurler Conor Whelan would much prefer an uninterrupted inter-county season this year, as opposed to two inter-county windows either side of club championship activity.

The Gaelic Players Association last week began canvassing its membership on a broad range of issues, including the format of inter-county competitions for 2021 and their place in this year’s calendar.

Ahead of a presentation to the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee, the GPA has asked players whether they want the inter-county season run through to its conclusion, followed thereafter by club championship activity, or two inter-county windows either side of club activity during the summer.

GAA finance director Ger Mulryan, in his annual report published last month, said “it is not too late” to relocate this year’s All-Ireland championship to the backend of 2021. Staging the All-Ireland championship during the winter months for a second year in succession would give Croke Park the greatest chance in 2021 of boosting their income stream with gate receipts.

Scheduling club activity in between a condensed National League and winter Championship may not be feasible, however, as the country must be moved to Level 3, or lower, in the Government’s plan for living with Covid before club teams can return to action.

Whelan’s preference is to finish the inter-county season before club championship games throw-in, rather than stop-start county campaigns.

“I’d definitely be in favour of inter-county summer hurling coming first and then club to follow afterwards,” said the 2017 All-Star.

Itching to get back is probably an understatement now at this stage. I’m still dealing with the disappointment of last year and am eager to get back to try and kick on.

“Having to train on your own is very challenging, and missing the interaction of the group, as well.

“We are hoping the powers-that-be give us sufficient time to prepare for the League/Championship this year.”

The 2021 inter-county season will see the new cynicism rule, passed at Congress last month, trialled for the first time.

The 24-year-old corner-forward said there were “a few incidents” during last year’s championship that highlighted a need to tackle cynical fouling, but will wait to see the experimental rule in play before giving his verdict on its workability and whether the awarding of a penalty and sin-binning of the offending player is too excessive a punishment for denying a goal scoring opportunity.

At the Galway GAA ‘MarchforMaroon’ launch in Pearse Stadium: Back: Sarah Dervan (Galway senior camogie captain 2020), Shane Walsh (Galway senior football captain) and Richard Flaherty (CEO, Cancer Care West). Front: Louise Ward (Galway Ladies senior football captain 2020], Padraig Mannion (Galway senior hurling captain) and Sean Greene (Search Co-ordinator, Oranmore-Maree Coastal Search Unit).

Much to the surprise of referees, the pulling of an opponent’s jersey or hurley has not been listed as a cynical foul in the new rule. The latter was how Kilkenny’s Huw Lawlor prevented a certain Galway goal during last year’s Leinster final.

If tweaks to the wording of the rule are required, Whelan believes they will be made accordingly.

“Looking at it from the perspective of denying a clear goal scoring opportunity, does pulling the jersey do that? It probably does. These rules have been brought in theoretically and it will be interesting to see how they all play out. If [pulling a jersey or hurley] is something that has to be amended, I am sure it will be.”

Returning to last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to eventual champions Limerick, Whelan said there were “grievances” with missed opportunities and a feeling of “what if”.

Having trailed by five at the second water break, Galway drew level but were unable to complete the overtaking manoeuvre.

“With any game, you look back and dissect it. We were drawn level in injury-time. On the day, they probably performed better than us, but there are obviously grievances there with missed opportunities and what ifs. Ultimately, we lost the game and you are looking back and trying to find areas in which you can improve on as a player and improve on as a group. That is probably rooted in the eagerness to get back in that we have a fair idea of the areas where we can improve.

“We need to keep on progressing and keep on working hard. Under a fairly fresh management set-up, coming back for your second year you’d probably be hoping to kick on, improve more, and that’s obviously very difficult in the current circumstances.”

- Conor Whelan was speaking as part of the Galway GAA ‘March for Maroon’ fundraiser. The event is a virtual 10K run, walk, or cycle, with all proceeds going to the Galway GAA training fund, Cancer Care West, and the Oranmore-Maree Coastal Search Unit. For more information or to donate, see galwaygaa.ie.