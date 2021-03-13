'Fraggie' Murphy to coach Waterford's Abbeyside this year

DEISE BOUND: Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy, who will coach Abbeyside in the Waterford SHC this season. Picture: Cillian Kelly

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 20:09
Tony Leen

CORK All-Ireland winner Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy will coach Abbeyside's senior hurlers in Waterford this year. 

Murphy joins the west Waterford club as coach for the coming season, under the management of Laurence Hurney, with former inter-county star Gary Hurney and Neil Moore are selectors.

Abbeyside, who were beaten in the Waterford SHC final three years ago, are seen as one of the coming threats to Ballygunner's dominance and have some promising under-age talent, even though they were eliminated at the quarter-final stage last year. They are the sister club of Ballinacourty.

'Fraggie' Murphy was in line to manage his own Sarsfields senior hurlers this season, but in a club vote, he was beaten by Barry Myers.

