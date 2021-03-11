'No good medical reason' to stop kids training, says Rebel Óg West chair

The continuing closure of GAA pitches is doing considerable damage to children’s well being, according to Rebel Óg West chairman Kevin Greene.

The Adrigole chairman sees “no good medical reason” for stopping under-age players from returning to training in pods at their GAA clubs.

“I’m not a radical but the way I look at it is we have no Government or no opposition on this,” says Greene.

“Nobody is questioning the position that has been taken or the consequences of it and at the moment children are being completely forgotten.

“I was delighted to see the first thing from our new president [Larry McCarthy] was a plea to open up the fields for children. The inter-county scene is well catered for, they’re all on programmes and a lot of clubs would be the same in being able to look after themselves physically and mentally. They’re more resilient, children aren’t.

“I’m getting a lot of feedback from people in a lot of clubs. This is completely different to last year. After last summer, we have a template to work from. We’re not starting from scratch. This phrase ‘abundance of caution’ would make my blood boil. We can’t let the summer go. It starts really April 1 and if we miss that then there’s a good chance we’re going to miss it again.

Caution

“We obviously have to be cautious. There’s no guarantee that another strain won’t hit the country again later in the summer and children will be cooped up again. So while we can I think we need to move rather than dither and give the children games.”

Greene wrote to the Cork County Board on the matter last month and has received support.

The stark financial realities should not stand in the way of getting children back on the pitches, he says.

“Everybody is afraid to take a risk. Who is talking to the children? There’s nobody. We are dealing for no good medical reason from what I can see in depriving children of being out in the fresh air on the pitches of their clubs.

“I just wonder is there a financial reason behind things not going back and the GAA have a bigger picture to look at but the children don’t want any money. All they want is to be out there playing. There is a bigger picture and that is the future generations and their experiences now.”