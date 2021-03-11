Handball officials abused over cancellation proposals 

GAA Handball chiefs have issued a stern warning to players and members that they will be subject to disciplinary action should they contact full-time or volunteer officials with “abusive text messages, emails or phone calls”.

Tensions in the sport were raised following reports that Central Council had considered declaring all the unfinished 2020 competitions -shelved by Covid-19 restrictions - as null and void.

However, the sport's top brass decided at their meeting on Tuesday night that “everything possible will be done to endeavour to complete the outstanding finals and semi-finals in both codes from 2020 once restrictions allow”.

The sport was preparing for its showpiece national 4-wall (40x20) finals weekends, involving over 100 adult and juvenile players who had qualified for All-Ireland finals in various grades, last March when the first lockdown was called and those competitions remain unfinished at present. Compounding the issue is the fact that juvenile All-Ireland semi-finals in softball (60x30) were also called off when the GAA halted all activity last autumn.

GAA Handball’s National Manager John Kelly stated that the warning about abuse was issued “to protect staff and volunteers”.

He told the Irish Examiner: “We are aware that there is a lot of frustration out there and that everybody is fed up at this stage, that is understandable, but we felt it was important to protect our full-time staff and our volunteers from having to receive abuse. Mental health is a big issue at the moment and nobody should have to endure any abuse of any kind while working for the betterment of the sport.”

Kelly stated that the need to “give people hope” was a factor in the decision not to cancel outstanding finals.

Handball, as an indoor sport, has been particularly hard hit by the lockdown restrictions, with only four national competitions – Men’s and Ladies senior and minor softball singles – completed in 2020.

In an ordinary year, the association runs several hundred national competitions in various grades and codes of the game.

The statement issued after Tuesday’s meeting said: “Ard Comhairle welcomes submissions from members in relation to relevant items and would like to reiterate that only correspondence issued through the correct channels and in the correct format will be considered at Ard Comhairle meetings.

"While we acknowledge that this is a stressful time for everybody and that certain items may be emotive, under no circumstances is it acceptable for players or members to contact either volunteer members or full-time staff without going through the correct channels. Abusive text messages, emails or phone calls will not be tolerated and will be subject to disciplinary action.

"We thank you again for your patience and understanding of a very trying situation."