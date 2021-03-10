GAA president Larry McCarthy joins David Brady’s lockdown outreach

David Brady has revealed new GAA president Larry McCarthy has joined him as he continues to call up elderly people for a chat about Gaelic games.

Having started the initiative during the first lockdown last April, Brady is in his 12th month making friends of strangers. A few weeks into it, the then president-elect asked if he could help and he still is.

“Larry McCarthy got in contact with me and said, ‘Look it, what can I do? Give me numbers, give me names and I’ll ring them.

“There was a girl who contacted me last night who told me her dad was only after telling her that the new president of the GAA contacted him and he had done this a number of weeks back. She said her father is as proud as punch and can’t wait to meet him at a game and shake his hand.

“It was lovely because I never met Larry McCarthy before in my life and that wasn’t the only call he made, there have been several more. I thought it was a great example of what you want from a leader and from a GAA president.”

Brady waits until he has put his children to bed and the weekend to converse. The experience, he says, remains as rewarding as it did at the outset but he is disheartened by how the extended lockdown has impacted people.

I would be afraid to say they’ve nearly become numb. That’s the truth, that’s what they’re becoming. I wouldn’t say it’s harder to engage but the memory of what we had is nearly gone. We’ve lost something in how we converse, people are saying to themselves ‘am I supposed to be listening here or talking?’

“It’s not just the elderly who are losing that but ourselves as well if we’re truthful because it’s not part of our day-to-day activity as a lot of what we are doing is interacting within the four walls of a house and a screen. You get up, you go down, and you get up again. Thanks be to God for last season because it broke up a lot of it.”

But as the 2021 season has yet to start, Brady senses anxiousness.

“We don’t know where we’re going now and we don’t know when the games will happen. That is something to talk about in itself. There is sport going on but I just feel they’re crying out for their own, what they recognise as them, their culture and their identity.

“We all loved when the games were back on. I know what sport really means through this and it’s hurling and football. I’ve a lot of people to meet at games when this thing is over and that’s good, so it is.”

Brady sadly reports some of those he had chatted with have since passed, the majority of them not Covid-related. The conversation he struck up with a Breaffy man living in Glasnevin was “massively enlightening”.

As he recalls of their chat at Christmas: “He told me he went through a hard time when he lost his son in a tragic accident but then a grandson from another of his children was born and he had red hair like his son who had passed away and was the spit of him. He said it gave him the will to live on. It was lovely to hear that. He was full of positivity.

He had an effect on me but then five or six weeks later I got a message from his daughter that he had passed away from a non-Covid-related issue. He was as fit as a fiddle but he went downhill afterwards. I went onto rip.ie just to see his face because the conversation and his life experience was so real.”

The oldest person Brady has spoken to was 97, a gentleman living in a nursing home in Carlow.

“He was at the 1936 All-Ireland final, Mayo’s first win, and he could tell me about it all. His hearing wasn’t great but I roared and he listened and we did a Facetime thanks to one of the nurses holding the phone.

“He was telling me about Tommy Murphy from Laois getting his jaw broken as a 16-year-old and bringing me through the glory years of the GAA. He told me all about how he’d go to matches and the matches themselves. He went to all the finals. It was phenomenal.

“I find that sometimes when you ask them a simple question it’s not as clear to them but when they talk about their passion whether it’s their family or football or GAA, it’s as clear as day. They’ve been talking about it all their life that it comes back to them vividly. It’s not my line of questioning but just how they open up and it’s very natural to them.”

This Friday, Brady will speak to Leaving Cert students in his alma mater St Muredachs College in Ballina.

“I won’t be taking out my results, that’s for sure. I don’t know what I’ll be saying to them. They’re at a stage where they’re being told to do this and do that and at 17 or 18 it’s bloody hard.

“They have been in a tumble dryer with their exams and what the future holds.

“For that generation, they will look back on this time and realise they learned so much not from the books but by doing what they have been doing. It’ll stand to them.”