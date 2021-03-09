Regret over 25-year-old miss still haunts Liam Cahill and informs his management style

Regret about his own playing days is what drives Liam Cahill as a manager.

The Waterford hurling boss is an unusual contributor to Stephen Gleeson’s new book Tipperary: Game of my Life, which features 35 Tipp hurlers reflecting on the standout matches of their careers.

While the rest of the former and current stars — from Jimmy Finn to Noel McGrath — select landmark victories, Cahill recalls a miss that still haunts him from 25 years ago, in Tipperary’s drawn 1996 Munster final with Limerick.

Fr Tom Fogarty’s side led Limerick by 10 points early in the second half when Cahill collected a pass from Declan Ryan.

“I had made a run just on to the edge of the square,” Cahill says. “It was a brilliant pass. Just about three or so foot off the ground, travelling like a rocket across.

“I controlled it on the hurley, but out of the corner of my eye I saw (Joe) Quaid coming off his goal-line towards me.

“I was going to bang it off my left but when I saw him, I spun around on my right. And blazed it wide. I blazed it between the umpire and the sidenet just over the umpire’s head.

“After that, Limerick started to come back into the game. If I had buried that it would have put us 13 points up. We wouldn’t have been caught. Limerick got on a run after that and we got done. I just remember that being a sickener afterwards. I was so young at the time as well that it definitely had an effect on me.”

“Millimetres wide,” he adds. “Those millimetres are down to the individual. Some players beat themselves up more than others, and I was one of those players. People might not have thought that about me but that ate me up. Those little things can eat you up for years.”

Liam Cahill of Tipperary in the 1996 Munster final with Limerick Picture: Tom Honan/Inpho

Cahill admits the mental side of the game was his biggest challenge.

“The biggest regret I have as a player is that I used to dwell too much on a mistake or a wide. With Ballingarry I could hit a goal and nine or 10 points in a club match but I’d still be mentally beating myself up over what scores I missed. For most of the time I played with Tipp I’d be thinking about a miss or a mistake for ages after a game.”

He recalls another draw — Tipp’s Munster semi-final meeting with Clare in 1999, when Nicky English had taken over as manager. Cahill had a fine game, scoring three points, but the moment that stuck with him came when he broke free in front of the Clare goal late in the game.

“With five minutes to go, a high ball came in over Paul Shelly and Brian Lohan. I was out in the corner and I made a run in front of Shelly for the breaking ball.

“It broke lovely and I ran on to it. I had the ball in my hand. I went on to kick away from Frank Lohan and had lost him, when I got this massive bulge of a cramp right down my calf muscle. A shooting feeling. I lost my balance and the ball fell into Davy’s (Fitzgerald) hand.

“It wasn’t lack of preparation but maybe I wasn’t tuned in right to nail it. I hadn’t covered all the angles, I was dehydrated. Drained and not tuned in. I shouldn’t have been cramping because I was fit enough but that was a real hot day and I didn’t think of everything. I can still remember having the ball in my hand.”

Tipp lost both replays and Cahill couldn’t help blame himself.

The outcome of a full season’s hurling depended on what I did with that ball. Or so I thought, anyway.

The same self-doubt manifested itself in Cahill’s relationships with Tipperary managers, preventing him from finding out exactly where he stood in their thoughts.

“I think I wasn’t as ruthless as I needed to be for inter-county hurling. I often went home thinking… ‘Where am I in the manager’s plans?’ Instead of just asking them.

“All the managers I trained under were fair and none of them had an agenda. Times were different though because you just came in and trained away without the manager communicating to players in the way they might now.

“I never took a central position with Tipp, even though I had the ability. I just hadn’t the belief in myself. That can manifest with the ball going the wrong few millimetres one side of the post.

“I remember one time being brought on and taken off again by English.

"I looked out to the line and knew I was in trouble. I had a fear of missing the ball and then I did. It was an awful feeling, but my body language wasn’t right for the game and maybe we could have lost the game if I stayed on.

“I was never one of the great forwards nor claimed to be, but I was a decent forward with the potential to be better, and was up-and-coming, but when I think back on it I have no issue with being taken off as being a manager myself now, I know calls have to be made.”

Having enjoyed underage success with Tipp, Cahill led Waterford to last year's All-Ireland final in his first campaign as a senior inter-county manager. And he says his experiences as a player have informed how he manages players today.

“With the Tipp teams I managed the last few years and Waterford too, it’s straightforward. If they make honest mistakes I will stick with them within reason.

“I thought a lot about my own time playing and it has benefitted me as a manager, as I go to a field now and ask myself ‘where’s that fella’s head now?’ If I was him what way would I be thinking?

“Communication is so important. It’s about your player knowing where he or she stands and helping them progress. I always say it to teams I’m involved with, ‘If you’re going out the gate as a player thinking you’re flying, and I’m sitting in the car going home thinking this fella needs to do this and this, then we have a problem.’

“If there’s five or six fellas not informed and coming for the manager then communication must have broken down somewhere. Communication and guidance are key elements for me as a manager.

I was hard on myself as a player, definitely. I still remember that miss against Limerick to put us 13 points up and my career with Tipp is full of regret. But that is what drives me now.

Tipperary: Game of my Life by Stephen Gleeson is published by Hero Books