Working from home behind seven Clare GAA clubs seeking to field extra teams in 2021

Clondegad, Crusheen, Ennistymon, Lissycasey, Ogonnelloe, St Breckan's, and Scariff have requested an increase to their number of representative sides
Cusack Park, Ennis. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 16:28
John Fogarty

The number of people working from home has been cited as one of the reasons why seven Clare clubs are looking to field an extra adult team this year.

The county board are due to provide an update later this month on initial requests from Clondegad, Crusheen, Ennistymon, Lissycasey, Ogonnelloe, St Breckan's, and Scariff to increase their number of representative sides.

The news was revealed at last month’s county meeting where county secretary Pat Fitzgerald explained the applications were a matter for the competitions control committee as they required mass regrading of players involved with the clubs.

Ogonnelloe produced just one adult side in 2018 but have credited remote working for being able to line out a second one this year with 13 players seeking to be regraded. Crusheen are looking into putting out a junior C team on top of their senior A and junior A sides.

St Breckan's believe they have enough for a junior B football team with a number of players returning to the parish. Clondegad are also considering fielding a junior B football team as are Ennistymon.

The Clare Echo reports that Lissycasey view the addition of a third team as critical as they have more than 50 players eligible to play at junior A. “We do not want to lose these players regardless of ability,” read their correspondence to the county board.

At the county meeting, Paudie Carmody explained Lissycasey’s situation was prompted by the number of players that were no longer eligible for U17, “we hope to have a third team for the next 10 years or so”.

Usually, clubs are only allowed to propose five players to be regraded to a lower team each year but the requests could be deemed special cases.

