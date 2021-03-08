Cork clubs are negotiating Rebels' Bounty sales targets

The Rebels’ Bounty draw was launched last year with different sales targets for clubs according to their grades
Captain Cork Minor Hurling Team Eoin Downey, Tracey Kennedy, former Cork GAA Chairperson, Captain Cork Minor Football Team, Eoghan Nash and Kevin O’Donovan, CEO/Secretary Cork GAA in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the launch of One Cork. Picture Darragh Kane

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 15:13
Michael Moynihan

Cork GAA clubs are negotiating their own sales targets for the Rebels’ Bounty draw run by the Cork County Board, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The Rebels’ Bounty draw was launched last year with different sales targets for clubs according to their grades — senior clubs in the county were required to sell 100 tickets, intermediate clubs 70 tickets, junior A clubs 55 tickets, and junior B clubs 35 tickets, with tickets costing €100 each.

Clubs retain revenue on tickets sold beyond these base numbers — but are supposed to be liable for any shortfall if those targets are not met.

Clubs which expressed their unhappiness with the new regime at the time pointed out that in many cases the size of the local population and ongoing lockdown measures militated against clubs reaching those sales targets.

However, it has now emerged that some clubs have successfully negotiated lower targets for themselves, depending on their circumstances, while others are meeting — and exceeding — the original targets.

A county board source said yesterday that such arrangements are deferrals rather than exemptions, stressing that clubs will have to make up any shortfall in this year’s ticket sales in coming years — but confirming that clubs were free to negotiate those targets.

It is expected that the board will confirm well over 20,000 contributors to the new draw in the coming days, but it’s not clear how local arrangements made by some clubs will affect the provision in the draw rules making other clubs liable for any shortfall in their ticket sales.

Last week county board secretary Kevin O’Donovan warned that clubs which did not engage with the support group and failed to reach their quota would be invoiced for the full amount owed in May.

“The support committee has done significant work over the past six weeks in terms of liaison with clubs who had concerns about reaching minimum targets.

“Where there was a failure to engage with the consultation process by clubs, an invoice for full amount due will be sent to such clubs in May, regardless of sales.”

