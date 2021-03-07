Limerick launch hooped jersey to mark the first Liam MacCarthy Cup winners

Limerick GAA have commemorated the hurlers' 1921 All-Ireland win
Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes modelling the new jersey. Picture via Limerick GAA

Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 21:22

Limerick GAA have released a commemorative hooped jersey to mark the centenary of the county's 1921 All-Ireland win, the first winning team to be presented with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The green and white striped 'player fit' shirt is a replica of the one worn by the 1921 side, with an image of the All-Ireland trophy printed on the sleeve.

The final of that the 1921 SHC was not played until 1923 due to the War of Independence. On March 4, 1923, Limerick beat Dublin at Croke Park by 8-5 to 3-2.

Report on the 1921 final in the Cork Examiner

Bob McConkey from the Young Ireland's club — the 1920 Limerick county champions — captained the Treaty side.

Dublin, the 1920 champions, were warm favourites on the day, but Limerick built an 11-point first-half lead with McConkey netting three goals.

He added a fourth before the end as Limerick secured their third hurling crown.

The commemorative jersey is available to buy on the O'Neill's website.

Limerick 1921 jersey

