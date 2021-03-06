All-Ireland champions Kilkenny sweep the boards at Camogie All Stars

All-Ireland senior camogie champions Kilkenny have six players on the All-Stars team which was announced during a virtual awards ceremony on Saturday evening.
And there were further celebrations for the Cats as Denise Gaule was named the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year while Brian Dowling was named as Manager of the Year for the first time after guiding his team to glory in December.
All-Ireland runners-up Galway received two awards, with Tipperary and Cork receiving three awards each and Waterford completing the line-up with one award.
Full-back Claire Phelan, left half-back Davina Tobin, midfielder Grace Walsh, left half-forward Gaule, full-forward Miriam Walsh and left corner-forward Anne Dalton all collected statutes on the back of their All-Ireland winning season..
Galways’s right corner-back Shauna Healy and right corner-forward Orlaith McGrath were honoured as were Tipperary players Áine Slattery (goalkeeper), Mary Ryan (left corner-back) and Karen Kennedy (centre half-back).
Cork trio Hannah Looney (right half-back), Chloe Sigerson (midfield) and Orla Cronin (centre half-forward) along with Waterford captain and right half-forward Niamh Rockett completed this year’s winning selection.
Meanwhile All-Ireland Intermediate champions Down lead the 2020 Soaring Stars Awards with six players.