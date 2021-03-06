All-Ireland champions Kilkenny sweep the boards at Camogie All Stars

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny sweep the boards at Camogie All Stars

Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule was named Players' Player of the Year at Saturday night's Camogie All Stars Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 20:01
Colm O’Connor

All-Ireland senior camogie champions Kilkenny have six players on the All-Stars team which was announced during a virtual awards ceremony on Saturday evening.

And there were further celebrations for the Cats as Denise Gaule was named the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year while Brian Dowling was named as Manager of the Year for the first time after guiding his team to glory in December.

All-Ireland runners-up Galway received two awards, with Tipperary and Cork receiving three awards each and Waterford completing the line-up with one award.

Full-back Claire Phelan, left half-back Davina Tobin, midfielder Grace Walsh, left half-forward Gaule, full-forward Miriam Walsh and left corner-forward Anne Dalton all collected statutes on the back of their All-Ireland winning season..

Galways’s right corner-back Shauna Healy and right corner-forward Orlaith McGrath were honoured as were Tipperary players Áine Slattery (goalkeeper), Mary Ryan (left corner-back) and Karen Kennedy (centre half-back).

Cork trio Hannah Looney (right half-back), Chloe Sigerson (midfield) and Orla Cronin (centre half-forward) along with Waterford captain and right half-forward Niamh Rockett completed this year’s winning selection.

Meanwhile All-Ireland Intermediate champions Down lead the 2020 Soaring Stars Awards with six players.

2020 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance: Goalkeeper: Áine Slattery (Tipperary); Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway, Full-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Left Corner-Back: Mary Ryan (Tipperary); Right Half-Back: Hannah Looney (Cork), Centre Half-Back: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Left Half-Back: Davina Tobin (Kilkenny); Midfield: Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Midfield: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny); Right Half-Forward: Niamh Rockett (Waterford), Centre Half-Forward: Orla Cronin (Cork), Left Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny); Right Corner-Forward: Orlaith McGrath (Galway), Full-Forward: Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny), Left Corner-Forward: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny).

2020 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance: Goalkeeper: Aedin Lowry (Laois); Right Corner-Back: Claire Coffey (Meath), Full-Back: Dearbhla Magee (Down), Left Corner-Back: Chloe Drain (Antrim); Right Half-Back: Niamh Donnelly (Antrim), Centre Half-Back: Fionnuala Carr (Down), Left Half-Back: Clodagh Tynan (Laois); Midfield: Roisin O’Keefe (Cavan), Midfield: Paula O’Hagan (Down); Right Half-Forward: Leanne Donnelly (Armagh), Centre Half-Forward: Sara-Louise Graffin (Down), Left Half-Forward: Maeve Kelly (Antrim); Right Corner-Forward: Niamh Mallon (Down), Full-Forward: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh), Left Corner-Forward: Sorcha McCartan (Down).

2020 Manager of the Year: Brian Dowling, Kilkenny.

2020 Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year:

Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny);

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year: Niamh Mallon (Down);

Junior Players’ Player of the Year: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh).

More in this section

Tom McLoughney was exactly what he seemed - a big honest hurling-loving Tipperary man Tom McLoughney was exactly what he seemed - a big honest hurling-loving Tipperary man
'Ned Cleary was the greatest man to arrive in Castlehaven since our Lord' 'Ned Cleary was the greatest man to arrive in Castlehaven since our Lord'
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork clubs speak out amid growing concerns over GAA player injury fund 'pause'
Ladies Gaelic Football Association Annual Congress 2020

'In my term as Ladies President, I would love to see Croke Park at full capacity for All-Ireland Final Day'

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices