Wexford GAA chiefs launch €5m five-year strategic plan

Wexford GAA are planning to employ at least 15 full-time games promotion officers (GPOs) as part of their €5m five-year strategic plan (2021-25) launched today.

Modelled on the Dublin strategy which started 15 years ago, the county board are looking to assist 75% of their clubs with the GPO scheme. Wexford currently have 10 GPOs and are looking to employ 12 by the end of this year.

As Wexford GAA “aims to be the lead sporting organisation in promoting core community values as well as the physical, mental and social wellbeing of our county”, Team USA boxing coach and Wexford native Billy Walsh will also be on a high performance committee along with QPR FC coach and former London senior football manager Ciarán Deely, Declan Browne (IT Carlow), Fionn MacPartlin (Team GB) and Shane McCormack.

The Model County envisage 500 children per year participating in their Very Important Player (VIP) player programme, which will offer quality sporting experience to children with special educational needs.

Wexford don’t yet have a 4G pitch but are looking to go into partnership with one of the new schools to be built in the county, while they intend developing their centre of excellence in Ferns with amenities such as a gym and new dressing rooms.

At today’s launch, Wexford chairman Micheál Martin said: “This plan will be the most ambitious plan ever launched in the history of Wexford GAA. The groundwork has been laid in the last four years and we are now in a position where we can confidently set out our vision for the decade ahead across a number of areas and covering a broad spectrum. The plan is detailed and will be closely governed by being an agenda item at all Co Board meetings.

“Achieving our targets will require an investment of €5 million over five years. We will launch a Cairde Loch Garman Premium programme to help us attain our vision of transformational change within Wexford GAA and within every community in our county.

“We have a top-class coaching structure in the county that is recognised by teachers and parents as the best in class. We will further develop this area as we enhance our reputation as the leading organisation in our county for well-being, inclusivity and excellence”.

Wexford will also have their own internal split season in the future with hurling championship games taking place first before football as was the case last season.