Cynical fouling motion could yet be deferred at GAA Congress

Video footage of cynical fouls that have prevented goal-scoring opportunities will be shown at Saturday’s virtual Annual Congress to convince delegates of the need to punish them sufficiently.

However, given that the Galway and Limerick county boards, as well as the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), have voiced their opposition to the proposal to further punish cynical fouls close to goal being debated, there is a strong possibility it could yet be deferred.

The Irish Examiner understands debate on the proposal will be started, although GAA president John Horan has the authority to withdraw it should the discussion become contentious. Horan has already warned Central Council that he might pull the motion and add it to the 10 that have been held off for what is hoped will be an in-person Special Congress later this year.

On the back of calls from Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Westmeath, it was agreed the recommendation of the standing playing rules committee would be voted on at Congress, all counties believing that addressing the issue was a matter of urgency, especially in hurling.

Kilkenny Central Council delegate Ned Quinn told this newspaper last month: “It [his contribution] was to do with what manifested in last year’s championship when we had various types of cynical pulldowns, and it’s not in the best interests of the game to have that. If it is to come into rule for this year’s championship, it has to be heard at Annual Congress, and if it was left until Special Congress it couldn’t come in until 2022.”

At the time, Quinn said the motion required rewording and, following a revision, it is no longer the case that aggressive fouls that stop goal-scoring chances are included, while cynical fouls in football and hurling that prevent such scoring opportunities must take place against the attacking team inside the 20m line or in the “D”.

It is proposed that the rule change will only apply on an experimental basis for the Allianz Leagues and All-Ireland championships across all tiers this year before being reviewed.

A straight-out sin-bin motion received just 18% support last year, but following a championship pockmarked by cynical incidents, there remains optimism the motion will pass if put to a vote.

Quinn is running against John Joe Carroll (Kerry), Robert Frost (Clare), and Michael Hasson (Antrim) for one of the two trustee positions on management committee, which GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy and John Costigan (Tipperary) are vacating, having completed their three years.