GPA want cynicism motion withdrawn from  Annual Congress

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have today written to the GAA requesting the sin bin/penalty cynicism motion be withdrawn from Saturday’s Annual Congress.

Asked if they supported the proposal, 70% of inter-county hurlers and 54% of inter-county footballers said 'no'.

Many of those who agreed with the motion did so with 'multiple caveats'.

Now the GPA have called for GAA director general Tom Ryan to postpone the motion until Special Congress later in the year when it is hoped it can be debated in person.

In a note to members this afternoon, GPA chief executive Paul Flynn writes: “We have written to the GAA director general Tom Ryan today requesting that motion 20 on Saturday’s GAA Congress Clár is deferred until the Special Congress later in the year. This is the motion that purports to deal with cynical play.

“Thanks to all of you who engaged with us in the last week to express your views on the motion. Inter-county hurlers overwhelmingly rejected the motion (70%) while among those who were in favour of it, multiple questions were raised, clarifications sought and amendments suggested. While the number of footballers who were against the motion was lower (54%) again the majority of those who said yes did so with multiple caveats.

“We would also further question the way in which this motion is being introduced. It would appear to be one of the most contentious motions to be brought before Congress this weekend and we do not believe an online video call will allow opportunity for it to be properly debated.

“Many other less contentious motions were delayed until a Special Congress later in the year and we believe this should also be the case with Motion 20. These concerns from players had been raised by the GPA through our representation on the standing committee of playing rules.”

Amended the week before last, the motion calls for a sin bin and a penalty puck/kick to be awarded should a cynical foul be committed to an attacking player inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc that - in the referee’s eyes - prevents a goal-scoring opportunity.

Physical cynical fouls in football are prescribed as a pulldown, trip and the body collide. In hurling, it proposed they comprise pulling down an opponent or tripping him with hands, arm, leg, foot or hurley or to use the hurley in a careless manner.

It is recommended it be brought in on an emergency basis for this year’s Allianz Leagues and all tiers of this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling and football championships.