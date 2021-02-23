Counties’ voting power won’t change at virtual GAA Congress

Each county delegation will be represented by one person at virtual GAA Annual Congress this Saturday.

However, their vote will carry the same weight as a regular Congress meaning. That means the likes of Cork and Dublin’s one vote will count for 10, due to the high number of registered clubs in each county, with the smallest counties having four.

In most cases, either a county chairperson or secretary will carry out the voting on behalf of their delegation.

Unless they have been mandated to do otherwise, there would appear to be strong support among them to introduce the one-year experiment to tackle cynicism in hurling.

Counties also have Central Council delegates who will be directed to vote for the motions the body have rubberstamped such as the eight playing rules changes, which includes the disbanding of the maor foirne role, a tweak to the advantage rule, and the concussion substitute.

Last April’s Special Congress, which gave emergency powers to Management Committee during the pandemic, featured 67 delegates, including 32 representing Irish counties and 14 from overseas.

Among others entitled to vote are the Gaelic Players Association (one vote) and past presidents — Aogán Farrell, Liam O’Neill, Christy Cooney, Nickey Brennan, Seán Kelly, Seán McCague, Peter Quinn, and Dr Mick Loftus.

As GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy and John Costigan step down as GAA trustees, there are four candidates looking to take their positions on Management Committee — former Clare and Munster chairman Robert Frost, ex-Ulster chair Michael Hasson (Antrim), former Kerry Central Council delegate and treasurer John Joe O’Carroll, and outgoing Central Competitions Control Committee chair and ex-Kilkenny chair and secretary Ned Quinn.

The voting is already underway after special provisions were put in place by Management Committee to make it a mail ballot. Delegates have until Thursday for their votes to count, with the result of the counts announced on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the advertisement for the job of GPA chief executive has been published.

With a closing date of March 8, Lincoln Recruitment, who outgoing GPA CEO Paul Flynn previously worked with, have been charged with helping to find his replacement.

“The organisation is seeking to appoint a CEO with the drive and vision to lead the organisation through an exciting next phase of development,” it reads and continues: “The successful candidate will inspire confidence, while always representing the members’ best interests.”