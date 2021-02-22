Committees in focus as Clare GAA board to debate development strategy

Last Thursday evening Waterford GAA launched their strategic plan with a slick online presentation. Officers and committee members were on hand to field questions about the direction the county was taking and all concerned presented an optimistic, progressive front.

At about the same time word started filtering through from Clare that a highly-anticipated county board meeting scheduled for the following evening would be postponed. That meeting is now to be held this Tuesday evening instead.

The two events aren’t directly connected, apart from the admiration in some Clare circles for Waterford’s ambition and organisation in getting their strategic plan up and running, but the comparisons between the two counties are obvious. They have near-identical populations and a very similar number of GAA clubs, for instance.

Yet Waterford appear much more united and much further down the road to realising their potential. Why is that?

Tuesday night’s meeting in the Banner County may help to answer that question.

It may not address existential questions about Clare GAA’s future directly but is likely to filter them through the prism of committee formation, a much-loved administrative activity within the Association.

The meeting is likely to focus to a large degree on the make-up of sub-committees mooted by the county executive — sub-committees which have been tasked with overseeing crucial matters in Clare GAA, from finance and games development to ongoing issues with Caherlohan, the proposed centre of excellence for Clare GAA.

Among the names linked to the Caherlohan committee are former Munster GAA CEO Simon Moroney and Chris Ryan (Clonlara), director with Analog Devices. Senior football manager Colm Collins (Cratloe), former football captain Gary Brennan (Clondegad), and senior footballer David Tubridy (Doonbeg) are among those tipped for the football committee.

Controversy surrounds the make-up of the hurling committee, however.

Former Clare senior managers Anthony Daly (Clarecastle), Davy Fitzgerald (Sixmilebridge), Ger O’Loughlin (Clarecastle), and Donal Moloney (Scariff) were reported by local newspaper The Clare Echo as likely members of the committee, along with current manager Brian Lohan (Wolfe Tones).

However, local sources have pointed to an obvious issue with Fitzgerald’s presence as he is still the Wexford senior hurling manager, leading to a potential conflict of interest. A long-standing antipathy between Lohan and Fitzgerald would be another factor in any committee involving both of them.

Furthermore, the Éire Óg Ennis club issued a statement to this newspaper and other outlets last Saturday outlining its proposal for a different approach to the committees issue. The statement reads in part: “CLG Éire Óg Inis proposed a motion at the Clare County Convention 2020 asking that a committee be established, independent of the County Board, to initiate a five-year Strategic Plan for Clare GAA, incorporating finance and fundraising, optimisation of Caherlohan, Coaching and Games Development, Governance, PR, Marketing, and Social Media.

“A decision was taken at Convention that the motion (as well as a number of others) be referred to a meeting of the county executive in January.

“However, in the intervening timeframe it has become known that Clare County Executive have attempted to form many sub-committees without any discussion with the stakeholders of Clare GAA — the clubs. We feel that this was an attempt to undermine the motion and limit its discussion.”

Éire Óg then named high-powered individuals who were willing to get involved with Clare GAA: “Tony Garry (CEO, Davys 1994-2015), Mark O’Connell (CEO, Repucon Consulting), Conor Gilligan (CEO, Roadbridge), Colin Kelly (CEO, Gyrogy), Eoin Conroy (CEO, Titan Experience), Eoin Doohan (Managing Director, DFP Group), and Enda Connolly (Managing Director, CMP Investment Partners).”

Speaking to this newspaper last week Niall O’Connor of Éire Óg said: “We’re fully aware of the commitment the county board officers have given.

“We feel our motion is a chance for the clubs of Clare to review what has gone on in the past, both positively and negatively, and to put structures in place so that the whole Clare GAA model can succeed again.

“We have a group of people, the best of what the county has to offer commercially, willing to come in, to review Clare GAA and to reach out to every stakeholder involved.”

In the absence of on-field activity, expect a good deal of attention to be paid to Tuesday evening’s meeting. And the committees it appoints.