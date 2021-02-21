Galway hurling chief: 'A county should have control of its own championships'

Galway hurling committee chairman Paul Bellew has expressed strong opposition to the Congress motion proposing a cap of 16 teams in adult county championships.

He has questioned why Croke Park is removing power from clubs and county boards to organise their own competitions.

One of the eight motions drawn up by the fixture calendar review task force is to limit the number of teams in an adult county championship to 16. The proposed rule applies to senior and intermediate championships only.

If passed at Congress next week, counties who currently have competitions with more than 16 teams will be given until 2023 to reduce their numbers accordingly.

The task force’s rationale for the motion is “to allow for efficient and timely completion of county championships”. The task force also believes county championships of 16 teams or less will ensure “orderly management” of competitions.

In 2019, of the 66 senior hurling and football club championships across the 32 counties and London, just eight championships consisted of more than 16 teams.

The Galway SHC, home to 24 teams, is one of the eight. The top 12 teams in the Galway SHC are marked Senior A and are immune from relegation. The next 12, marked Senior B, are split into three groups of four, with the top two in each group progressing to the preliminary quarter-final stage of the county championship proper.

Should the task force’s motion receive sufficient backing, eight teams will have to be demoted to intermediate over the next two seasons. There would also need to be an adjustment to the Galway SFC which is made up of 18 teams.

“From a Galway hurling committee perspective, we would be totally opposed to Croke Park legislating for this. There is absolutely no reason for this to be handed down from the top level,” said Bellew.

“Personally, I would be in favour of a reduced number of teams in the Galway SHC, but under no circumstances should that power be taken away from the clubs or the county.

A motion like this removes all flexibility for a county that may need to react if they have financial issues. A county should have control of its own championships.

“If a county has to meet provincial club deadlines, let them make the deadlines. And if a county doesn’t meet them, their clubs can't play in the provincial or All-Ireland series. But I don't think there is any need to bring it down to 16 by diktat.

“I just don't see why all this centralised decision-making has to go to Croke Park. Clubs and counties will soon be left with no input into anything.”

Galway County Board took in €977k in gate receipts in 2019, 63% of that figure coming from hurling games. Should Galway have to shrink their senior hurling championship from 24 to 16 teams, it would reduce the number of games in that competition by close to 20, which, in turn, would lessen the board’s gate income.

“You have to be very careful with what you tamper with in that we have competitions in Galway that bring in €1m in gate receipts, and last year our streaming was hugely successful. Having more teams in the competition obviously helps that.

“A 16-team championship might be something we do in the future, but let it be our decision and let us have the flexibility to make those decisions and to react accordingly if we need to scale up again for different reasons,” Bellew continued.

“The Galway football committee have started to reduce the number of teams in the SFC over the last while, and have done so successfully. It shows that if you leave the power with the county and the clubs, they'll make their own decisions.

Most counties don't have championships with more than 16 teams and so, I would presume, won't give this motion a second look. This one puts us in a real isolated position.

Along with the 16-team motion, another recommendation contained in the task force’s initial report from November of 2019 was that Galway’s senior hurling champions would participate in one of the other three provincial club championships.

This proposal is not on the Congress clár, with Bellew remarking that Galway are in no hurry to see their club hurling champions follow the county teams into Leinster.

“That proposal was floated, but we are a long, long way from agreement from that. There would certainly have to be a lot more incentives for Galway to agree to that. We wouldn't be happy that we have gone into Leinster and haven't reaped all the benefits of that despite what we have contributed to that championship.”