'I know we’d have got exactly the same out of Bríd Stack' - mixed emotions as Cora Staunton stars for Giants

An inspiring performance by veteran Cora Staunton triggered bittersweet emotions in Greater Western Sydney Giants coach Alan McConnell, who is certain his side would be getting the same drive and influence from Bríd Stack, but for her injury misfortune.

The Mayo legend kicked four goals and created several others for the Giants in a 7.6 (48) to 4.4 (28) win over West Coast Eagles in Sydney this morning.

Crucially, with the game hanging in the balance following a goalless third quarter, Staunton kicked two goals in two minutes and the Giants stretched away to a 20-point win.

“Yeah, she’s not too bad,” joked McConnell of Staunton, in the post-match press conference. “We did a bit of goal kicking practice during the week and it certainly came to the fore today.”

Pepa Randall and Cora Staunton of the Giants celebrate victory with team mates during the round four AFLW match between the GWS Giants and the West Coast Eagles at Blacktown International Sportspark on February 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

But quickly his thoughts turned to former Cork star Stack, whose involvement in this season’s AFLW campaign remains in doubt after her serious neck injury.

Asked if anything Staunton does surprises him at this stage, McConnell replied: “I’d like to answer that by saying how disappointed I am for Bríd Stack, that she’s not playing. Because I know we’d have got exactly the same out of Bríd as we get out of Cora.

“They are such driven athletes, they are high performers on and off the ground. They leave no stone unturned, both in their own preparation and in their care for the team, despite the fact that they come from a long way away.

“I’m just disappointed that we haven’t had the opportunity to see from Bríd what we’re seeing from Cora and have done now for some time.”

Also speaking after the game, 39-year-old Staunton played down her starring role.

“I’ve been getting enough abuse for the last three weeks for not scoring so I said I better turn up today.

“It’s been a hard road. We’re not complaining about it but it’s been difficult. We’re just finding our feet in the last few weeks. It's good to be settled in Sydney.

“Myself, personally, it was over eight weeks on the road and it’s nice to be here and settled and in the club. A lot of improvement today and we’re looking forward to next week already.”

There was less positive news of the Eagles’ Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy, who hobbled out of the game with what looked a nasty knee injury.

Make that four!



Cora Staunton kicks another to extend the Giants' lead to 18 🔥#AFLW | #AFLWGiantsEagles pic.twitter.com/e6nWhj9P51 — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) February 21, 2021

In today's other games, Tipp’s Orla O’Dwyer played in Brisbane's 45-33 loss against the Adelaide Crows, while Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee featured for Melbourne in a 37-24 defeat by the Western Bulldogs.