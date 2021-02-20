Limerick emulate Kilkenny by claiming nine All-Star awards

Limerick’s flawless 2020 season has been reflected in their capturing of nine PwC hurling All-Stars this evening.

Emulating Kilkenny’s totals in 1983, 2000 and ‘08, it is only the fourth time in the 50-year history of the awards that the hurling champions have filled 60% of the team. It also matches the representation of last year’s football winners Dublin and is three better than Limerick’s return in 2018 as champions and an improvement of four on their collection when the county lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1973.

While midfielder William O’Donoghue is extremely unlucky not to be honoured following an impressive year, it’s a meaty return for John Kiely’s men. Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid is honoured for the first time as is Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey.

Following his late father Tommy and uncle Joe, Effin man Quaid is the third in his family to win an award (Joe claimed two). After Brian Hogan followed the example of his father Ken in 2019, it’s the second season running that a son has joined his father in the All-Stars list.

Longserving goalkeeper Nickie Quaid of Limerick lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It’s a third consecutive All-Star for Seán Finn and a second successive one for Aaron Gillane. Cian Lynch and Dan Morrissey also pick up their second. Three of the nine were honoured when they ended their 45-year famine in 2018 - Finn, Dan Morrissey and Lynch.

Lynch is noted in the forwards having been nominated at midfield but as he played in both areas of the field last year the recasting was understandable. With Byrnes, Lynch and Gillane included, Patrickswell are the most represented club in the 15. It brings their all-time haul to 18, the fifth highest.

The selection of the Morrissey brothers of Ahane follows that of the Mahers Pádraic and Ronan of Thurles Sarsfields last year. The Mahers were also picked in 2016 as well as their Tipperary team-mates Noel and John McGrath of Loughmore-Castleiney. Finn and Gillane are the only players who also picked up awards in 2019.

Chosen in the final attacking spot, Waterford’s Stephen Bennett is the 1,500th All-Star ever and one of three from the finalists, Tadhg de Búrca and Jamie Barron being the other. Bennett is the only first-timer outside of the aforementioned quartet from Limerick.

It’s a third All-Star for Barron after his accolades in 2016 and ‘17 and a second for de Búrca, his previous one coming in 2015. Like O’Donoghue, Déise wing-back Calum Lyons was a serious contender for an All-Star but just misses out while Austin Gleeson was also a close call for what would have been his second All-Star and Brian Concannon had support.

A hurler of the year candidate with Bennett and Hegarty, Tony Kelly is chosen in midfield but like Lynch could also have been chosen in attack given his roving role. The Clare captain and 2013 hurler and young hurler of the year earns his second All-Star.

Along with TJ Reid, the most decorated man in the 15 is Galway’s Daithí Burke who adds a fifth All-Star to his collection, his previous gongs award coming in 2015 through to ‘18. Despite only playing in three games, the strength of his performances against Kilkenny, Tipperary and Limerick see him become the most honoured Galway hurler alongside Joe Canning, Joe Cooney and Pete Finnerty.

As a five-time All-Star, Reid now has fellow Kilkenny company in Eddie Keher and Joe Hennessy and it is his club Shamrocks’ 30th All-Star award in total, putting them three ahead of James Stephens as the most honoured All Stars club.

With Kelly and Lynch, Reid is among three former hurlers of the year in the team. De Búrca, Hayes and Kelly are all previous young hurler of the year winners.

ALL-STAR HURLING TEAM 2020

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Seán Finn (Limerick)

Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

Daithí Burke (Galway)

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Tony Kelly (Clare)

Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Stephen Bennett (Waterford)