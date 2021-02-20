Éire Óg Inis statement: 'This motion provides Clare GAA Clubs with an exciting opportunity'

Éire Óg Inis GAA club has released a statement on current issues in Clare GAA, and specifically the matter of the appointment of county board sub-committees.

Last week’s scheduled meeting of the Clare County Board was deferred to this Tuesday (February 23rd). The meeting is expected to deal with the appointment of sub-committees overseeing various aspects of Gaelic games in Clare.

The Éire Óg statement reads: “This statement is being issued by CLG Éire Óg Inis in response to a number of media articles circulating over the past few days.

“CLG Éire Óg Inis proposed a motion at the Clare County Convention 2020 asking that a committee be established, independent of the County Board, to initiate a 5-year Strategic Plan for Clare GAA, incorporating finance and fundraising, optimisation of Caherlohan, Coaching and Games Development, Governance, PR, Marketing and Social Media.*

“A decision was taken at Convention that the motion (as well as a number of others) be referred to a meeting of the county executive in January.

“However, in the intervening timeframe it has become known that Clare County Executive have attempted to form many sub-committees without any discussion with the stakeholders of Clare GAA-the clubs. We feel that this was an attempt to undermine the motion and limit its discussion.

“For transparency, we feel the motion would have been best discussed and considered by the clubs of Clare prior to the attempted formation of any sub committees.

“Our immediate priority is to have our motion discussed and hopefully adopted at the Clare County Board meeting on Tuesday evening next.

“To demonstrate the viability of this motion, CLG Éire Óg Inis has been working on its development and has made contact with a number of independent, successful business people from throughout the county who have a strong passion to see Clare GAA succeed.

“We were greatly encouraged by the level of interest from all contacted and we thank them for their willingness to get involved.

“The names of those willing to commit are: Tony Garry (CEO, Davys 1994-2015), Mark O'Connell (CEO, Repucon Consulting), Conor Gilligan (CEO, Roadbridge), Colin Kelly (CEO, Gyrogy), Eoin Conroy (CEO, Titan Experience), Eoin Doohan (Managing Director, DFP Group) and Enda Connolly (Managing Director, CMP Investment Partners).

“It is our view that this motion, together with the proposed group, provides Clare GAA Clubs with an exciting opportunity to avail of the expertise of people who can bring all corners of Clare GAA to the next level.”

*Text of Éire Óg Inis Motion submitted to the County Convention 2020: ‘That Clare GAA establish immediately (within 6 weeks of this convention) a committee to develop a five-year strategic plan. This committee to consist of a 5-person group independent of the county board, drawn from business and commercial interests with a strong record of commitment and involvement in the GAA. The Committee will make, within 6 months from its establishment, recommendations to the County Board on the following areas of activity:

• Finance and fundraising

• Optimisation of the Centre of Excellence at Caherlohan and other facilities

• Coaching and Games Development

• Governance

• Public Relations

• Marketing and social media

"The committee will receive full co-operation, funding and support from the county board. Its recommendations to be circulated to all clubs within the county and discussed at a special convention to be held no later than September 2021."