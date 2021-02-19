Concussion sub a potential 'game-changer' in GAA, says Mayo doc Seán Moffatt

The chairman of the Gaelic Athletic Medical Association believes the concussion substitute motion could be “a game-changer” in the management and understanding of the injury.

Mayo team doctor Seán Moffatt considers the proposal to temporarily replace a player suspected of suffering a head injury at all levels of Gaelic football and hurling will be a positive step.

Moffatt envisages few players taken off for assessment will return to the field in the same game and reckons it will be of major assistance to team medics who face the challenge of assessing concussion in real time.

“I think this rule change if supported with further concussion training could be a game-changer in the management of suspected head injuries, diagnosis of concussion, and its rehabilitation,” said Moffatt of the motion, which stemmed from one put forward by Offaly club St Rynagh’s last year.

“My understanding is that the MSPW (GAA’s medical, scientific and player welfare) committee initially assessed the proposal and it was modified along the line of the blood sub rule. My understanding is that a player who has a suspected head injury, following an on-field assessment and in consultation with the referee, can be temporarily substituted to allow for a further off-field assessment.

“In a lot of ways, the blood sub rule works very well and from my own point of view, I always felt there was an anomaly, in that suspected concussion, one of the most challenging injuries we have to deal with, did not have a similar rule.

“Personally, I would be in favour of the motion and if it’s passed, I would like to see the MSPW committee, the Gaelic Athletic Medical Association, the players body and referees representatives meet, review our current guidelines for on and off-field assessment and enhance the robust GAA concussion protocols.”

If it picks up 60% or more of delegates’ support at Congress next weekend, a player will be substituted providing the referee gives the go-ahead after he has received medical advice. Moffatt isn’t worried the rule might be abused or that it will put pressure on match officials.

“I think the wording of the rule may need some clarification,” he acknowledges. “From my understanding, the intention is that when a team doctor is present the injured player is assessed and if a head injury is suspected this is communicated to the referee in a similar fashion to blood injuries and a temporary substitution is made.

“Most of our games take place without medical cover at club and underage grades and additional education for all involved on the new rule, directing all involved to the GAA Concussion protocols in place and the motto ‘If in doubt, sit them out’ would be a good exercise. Getting feedback from referees will also be essential with additional training and support.

“As regards the rule being abused, I don’t think so because if a player is clutching their head or displaying the signs or symptoms of a head injury there will be an expectation when the rule rolls out a player is assessed and once the doctor has had time to examine for serious injuries such as spinal assessment or fracture, further concussion assessments are carried out off-field and a substitution is made without delaying the game.

It’s likely there will be an off-field rest period for an injured player prior to commencing the off-field head injury assessment so it’s unlikely any player will pass such an assessment before a significant amount of time has elapsed.

Now 10 years working with the Mayo team, Moffatt has had to deal with some high-profile concussion situations such as Cillian O’Connor and Aidan O’Shea in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay and Lee Keegan’s against Cork in the 2016 Division 1 opener.

He is convinced this measure will aid team medics. “I’m fortunate with Mayo over the years that I’ve always had a very good medical team with me pitchside, managing major injuries is something we prepare for before each game running through potential scenarios.

“I suppose to keep in step with the elite sports such as rugby and the Premier League, there is an acknowledgement amongst many team doctors that sometimes we are exposed in having little time on field to diagnose more subtle concussion injuries that may have no obvious symptoms on the initial assessment.

“Often times we have a limited view of an injury happening in a busy game in real time compared to what the audience at home can see on TV or the media commentators, so there probably was a realisation that we needed additional supports and a rule change to assist the onfield management and allow a more detailed off-field assessment in a quieter clinical environment compared to the noise and tension with a clinical exam on the pitch.”

Moffatt compliments the work done by the GAA in the area of concussion, how they have tapped the expertise of medics like Dr Micky Collins and UPMC in Pittsburgh. Moffatt himself has benefitted from it and been introduced to the value of additional clinical testing such as the vestibular oculomotor examinations (VOMS) and neurocognitive testing.

“The current GAA guidelines on concussion make reference to a stepwise progression to return to play once a player is symptom-free and recognise the need for a more cautious return to training and contact in younger age groups with a focus on return to learn and school as the priority rather that competitive sport in this age group.”