Clare GAA club wants independent committee to oversee county development plan

Éire Óg Inis GAA club is to propose at next week's Clare County board meeting that an independent committee, drawn from business and commercial interests, be established to oversee the development of the five-year plan.

The committee Éire Óg Inis proposes imcludes Tony Garry (CEO, Davys 1994-2015) , Mark O'Connell (CEO, Repucon Consulting), Conor Gilligan (CEO, Roadbridge), Colin Kelly (CEO, Gyrogy), Eoin Conroy (CEO, Titan Experience), Eoin Doohan (Managing Director, DFP Group) and Enda Connolly (Managing Director, CMP investment partners).

Matters to be covered by the committee include finance and fundraising, optimisation of the Centre of Excellence at Caherlohan and other facilities, Coaching and Games Development, Governance, Public Relations, and Marketing and Social Media.

It is proposed that the Committee will receive full co-operation, funding and support from the County Board, and that all recommendations will be circulated to clubs and discussed at a special convention to be held no later than September 2021.

A source close to the club said: “The proposed establishment of this independent committee offers the opportunity to critically assess and review the existing Clare GAA model and put proactive structures in place where this model can succeed for every player, club and county team in years to come.”