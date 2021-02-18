Limerick GAA mourns 'larger than life character' physio Mark Van Drumpt

Limerick GAA has paid tribute to long-serving physio Mark Van Drumpt who passed away following an illness.

Dutch-born Van Drumpt was on the sideline for Limerick's All-Ireland SHC successes last December, as well as their breakthrough campaign in 2018. He also worked with the county's senior footballers three Munster finals and two National League finals as well as numerous successful campaigns with the Shannonsider's minor and U21 hurlers.