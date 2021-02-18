Limerick GAA mourns 'larger than life character' physio Mark Van Drumpt

Limerick GAA has paid tribute to long-serving physio Mark Van Drumpt who passed away following an illness.
Dutch-born Van Drumpt was on the sideline for Limerick's All-Ireland SHC successes last December, as well as their breakthrough campaign in 2018. He also worked with the county's senior footballers three Munster finals and two National League finals as well as numerous successful campaigns with the Shannonsider's minor and U21 hurlers.
“Mark took great personal interest in each hurler and footballer and always went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure every player was fit for match day," said Limerick county board chairman John Cregan.
County secretary Mike O'Riordan described him as a "larger than life character".
“He was an unbelievable individual who gave sterling service to Limerick GAA. He was not only one of the best physios in his field but he was also a very good friend to everybody involved and had a great relationship with everybody," O'Riordan added.
"He was held in high regard by all and was an absolute credit to his profession. Mark was the best of the best,”
Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely described him as an "incredible character".
"We are very saddened by his passing. He put up a tremendous battle against his illness for the last eight years. He carried his illness with great dignity.”
Limerick GAA expressed their sympathy to his wife Leonie, daughter Paris and extended family.