David Moran: Managers treating players like 'robots' is harming retention rates

Managers attempting to make “robots” of their players is leading to a drop-off in participation at club level, Kerry midfielder David Moran has claimed.

The two-time All-Ireland winner believes too much commitment is being asked of club players, with this imbalance between dedication and fun resulting in players stepping away from the game.

“The commitment has to match the fun element. Sometimes, people want too much commitment from club players. From a club and young people's point of view, it is almost like the sacrifice is as important as the journey, in that the training doesn't count unless you are doing it at 6am in the morning,” Moran told the New York GAA winter webinar series.

“The balance between making sure that there is a decent level of commitment, in that you are hitting all the boxes, but also, that it is enjoyable, it is not a chore, and you are not bringing guys down half the length of the country and then training at 7am in the morning so they can't meet their friends the night before. At club level, I think that's where a lot of people have stopped playing football.

“At times at club level, and I can only say from my own experiences, sometimes managers are trying so hard to make people into robots, or whatever, in terms of dedication and commitment that it takes the fun out of it and all of a sudden you are surprised why people have stopped playing.”

Moran was a central figure in Kerry’s most recent All-Ireland SFC triumph seven years ago, the two-time All-Star describing the 2014 team as greater than the sum of its parts.

Key to that All-Ireland winning campaign, he said, was a changing of the guard midway through the season whereby younger players stepped up and there was less reliance on the group’s more experienced members to pull the team over the line on matchdays.

“A big shift early that year was we got well beaten by Cork in the last League game and we had a training camp , and a big thing was that we were probably too reliant on the Marc Ó Sés, Declan O’Sullivans, Kieran Donaghys, those guys that had been there and done that numerous times. And it was time for the younger guys, the guys who were 22, 23, 24, to drive it on and for it to be our team, as opposed to still trying to get the guys who had done it before to drag us over the line.

“When there was a switching of the guard a little bit, that really transformed the team, transformed the season, and it was a case of a mantle being thrown down to young guys and guys stepping up to the plate.

"Maybe there was a time that we were waiting for the guys who had done it before to do it again for us, but the guys that were able to pull through and take it onto a whole new level made a huge difference. Guys really developed personally. You had massive characters. James O'Donoghue took on a lot of leadership that year, Peter Crowley too. Guys really stood up to the plate. That made a big difference for that team.

“The 2009 team had a lot of players who will go down as some of the greatest players ever to play with Kerry. The 2014 team, definitely the team was greater than the sum of the parts.”

You can watch the full interview here: