Dr Con Murphy on the hardest thing in Irish sport: Letting players go

In almost half a century of involvement with Cork hurling and football teams Dr Con Murphy has seen sport change out of all recognition, but some challenges are eternal.

“Players who are let go, who feel left down and hurt when they finish - to me that’s the hardest thing in sport, particularly Gaelic games, which I’m most familiar with.

“In 45 years with Cork I’ve always found that hard - the number of players who leave feeling hurt. You get on the bus with fellas and sit beside them for ten years going to games around the country, and then all of a sudden they’re gone. And you nearly feel guilty yourself that you’re still there.

“Have we improved in how we handle it? Not really, I think, but the bottom line is that there’s no easy way to do it either.

“I think that it makes a huge difference if the player can leave on his or her own terms, but when you examine it, very few of them get to do that.

Most of them are left go eventually, and they can be very hurt when it happens. What must be sickening altogether is if the team starts to win after they’ve gone. It’s hard for fellas to see that happen.”

What can’t be overstated, he adds, is the sheer amount of time players spend together. It makes departure all the harder if the bonds are tight.

“The biggest change I’ve seen in my time involved in the GAA is the increase in the amount of time players have to give over to preparation - training, analysis, meetings, weekends away.

“Compared to when I started that has become a huge, huge time commitment. Back then, in the mid-seventies, you were talking about hardly any training for the national leagues, and maybe coming together three weeks before the championship - which was straight knock-out - and possibly playing one challenge match.

“It was nowhere near what’s done now, and in particular the ancillary stuff like the meetings and analysis. It was much simpler.

“There were benefits for Cork that time, incidentally, but nowadays I wonder if Covid is bringing all of that into focus for players.

“Lately there seems to be an increase in the number of inter county players retiring, and I wonder if it’s down to them not playing and training, and despite covid and the lockdown, seeing there’s a bit more to life?”

The departure of straight knock-out in favour of round robin and back-door systems has increased the workload for players (though the medic sees other consequences as well: “The chances of a shock are much lower than they were before.

“There were more teams which could win a title in the old days, they could get a lucky break and go on a run, but nowadays the big teams have a second chance, and that brings down your chances of a shock result: you won’t see many examples of a Seamus Darby-type goal because of that.”)

Preparing and playing in a pandemic has brought other challenges: “In the last year or so players arrived at training ready to go out onto the field, so there was no one in the dressing room. There was no sitting down afterwards to eat together.

“It’s been very impersonal - and that’s nobody’s fault, it’s just the way it has to be because of covid, but that takes a lot of the enjoyment out of it, not being able to hang around together before and after training.

“Anyone will tell you that’s what helps build a team and it brings me back to my point about fellas retiring, maybe because Covid has made them think about what they’re doing.”

And that loops back to his initial point about players’ unhappiness when they finish - that pre- and post-game socialising is what many of them miss most when they finish up.

The irony is that I think the size of the commitment almost makes it hard for fellas to give it up.

“We forget that fellas do it because it’s enjoyable. Anyone who plays a team sport enjoys the crack in the dressing-room, the banter among your teammates before training, or the banter going to a game.

“The fellas on a county panel are very close because there aren’t a lot of other people who understand what they’ve been through, whether that’s training in mud in January or February, or sitting in a bus to go and play in front of forty thousand people.

“But then all of a sudden you’re gone from the WhatsApp, and there’s a void. When players say they miss it, that’s a big part of it - not being with other people who understand what you’re and going through.

“It’s another part of why finishing up is so hard.”