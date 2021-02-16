National Leagues could be first competition axed if GAA season is delayed any further

GAA director general Tom Ryan admits the Allianz Leagues are the competition the most under threat of not being played this year.

As the GAA awaits to hear the Government’s revised Living with Covid plan next Monday, Ryan accepts the size of the Allianz Leagues may have been a factor behind the Government’s decision to remove the Level 5 exemption from inter-county activity.

Asked about what the further delay to the GAA calendar might mean, Ryan said: “We have alternatives already considered. There's really no point airing those now. All we know for definite is most of them are going to turn out to be obsolete and defunct anyway.

“Just think of last year at short notice we were able to decide what we were going to do, we are able to communicate it, we were able to plan it and we were able to get it up and running.

“Whatever shape the thing takes this year, we will do the same. I do think we have to be realistic too. The league as the most imminent competition is the one that's going to be under the most pressure. If we can do it at all, we'd love to do it.”

With 64 teams competing, Ryan knows the breadth of the Allianz Leagues had to be considered.

“I can understand that when you consider the sheer scale and duration of the Allianz League, that's a lot of people, it's a lot of travel, all of those people are like ourselves embedded in communities and so on.

“We had plans to be advancing towards (playing). We can't do it at the moment. It's disappointing because that's our raison d'etre but we will be back.

A bit like last year when we get the chance to do it, we'll do it well, we'll do it properly, we'll do it safely. I can't honestly tell you when that's going to be. I hope it's not too long.”

It remains the GAA’s intention to go with the inter-county programme of games first and Ryan said there is no cut-off point when they will have to consider flipping the plan to club first.

“It's just a question of making sure you're ready to go. The thing about the club side of things really, that would call for a far more accommodating public health scenario because you're talking about hundreds of thousands of people at that stage.

“I do understand we've a huge responsibility to those people too. The reason we were going with county first was we really did anticipate that was the element that was going to be most practical to implement because it was a smaller number of people. I still think that's probably the case.”

On the subject of looking for another Government subvention to run inter-county games this year, Ryan said: “We don't like having to rely on the public purse - we flagged with them already that this year is going to be challenging. And they know that anyway, I'm sure.

“In terms of the specifics, a lot of that will depend on what our seasons will look like, and the extent of what is available to us ourselves in terms of potential financial return.

“Those conversations in details haven't started yet, and there's no specific time-table in mind for them. We're in touch all the time with the Department and Sport Ireland, so it will come up.”