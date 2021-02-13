Hurling's cynical foul motion for Congress amended

While supportive of the measure as presented in December, a number of Central Council delegates and county chairmen believed the description of a goal-scoring opportunity was vague
Only prescribed cynical fouls committed by the defending team anywhere within the 20-metre line and semi-circle that deny goal-scoring opportunities will result in a sin bin. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 17:39
John Fogarty

The hurling cynicism motion will be proposed at Annual Congress in two weeks’ time following an amendment.

Only prescribed cynical fouls committed by the defending team anywhere within the 20-metre line and semi-circle that deny goal-scoring opportunities will result in a sin bin for the offending player and a penalty puck.

The original motion put forward by the standing playing rules committee recommended the fouls could take place anywhere on the field.

While supportive of the measure as presented in December, a number of Central Council delegates and county chairmen believed the description of a goal-scoring opportunity was vague.

It is hoped that specifying such cynical fouls to the 20m line and semi-circle will see the motion passed. GAA president John Horan has already said if there is strong debate on it at the virtual Congress, it will be deferred to the planned in-person Special Congress later in the year.

It appeared to be destined for the Special Congress before Kilkenny, Tipperary and Westmeath argued that it was a matter of urgency based on the number of last-gasp, cynical fouls in last year’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

The original motion also applied to football and to aggressive fouls in both codes that stop such attacks. However, an aggressive infringement would only result in a penalty being awarded and possibly a yellow card.

