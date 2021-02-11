Seán Kelly: Level 5 inter-county ban ‘strange and surprising’

Former GAA president Seán Kelly finds it both “strange and surprising” that inter-county activity is no longer permitted under Level 5 restrictions when last winter’s All-Ireland championships were run off in such a safe and successful manner.

GAA president John Horan said today that the reason the GAA no longer enjoyed elite status under Level 5 restrictions was an inability to operate within a bubble.

The GAA’s director of communications Alan Milton, earlier in the day, said the GAA was under the impression the exemption provided last autumn to facilitate the running of the 2020 All-Ireland Championship carried over into 2021. This point of view stood in stark contrast to the comments of Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers who said the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association were told last October that the exemption which enabled the All-Ireland championships get off the ground concluded at the end of December.

The commentary of GAA top-brass over the past six weeks and the very public discussion they engaged in with regard to when the 2021 season would commence suggests Croke Park were unaware that inter-county Gaelic games was no longer exempt under Level 5 of the Government’s Living with Covid plan.

It was not clarified by Croke Park if they were aware, prior to this week’s meeting with Government representatives, that fresh concessions needed to be sought to run inter-county competitions in 2021.

In response to queries from the Irish Examiner, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said: “In correspondence to the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA on 22 October, the Department informed the three associations that the Government’s decision to permit the inter-county championships to proceed in the Level 5 restrictions was a concession outside of the framework approved by Government in the Recovery and Resilience Plan 2020-2021: Plan for Living with COVID-19. The letter confirmed that teams eliminated from the championships would thereafter have to suspend their training activities.”

With the concession permitting inter-county activity having concluded at the end of December, former GAA president and Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly said it is “not good enough” that GAA units are only learning of this development six weeks later.

“Obviously, the GAA were taken by surprise and that would indicate they didn’t either have a direct line or they weren’t given the full information,” said Kelly.

“When it was allowed last year and inter-county players were deemed elite athletes, if the GAA had no indication that was going to change, then why would they need to clarify it ahead of the 2021 season. Why would they be taken out of that category unknown to themselves and why would they expect that they would be taken out of it.

Somebody, somewhere decided, look, we’re going to cut out the GAA out of this.

With the 2020 All-Ireland championships having been such an “outstanding success” at a time of nationwide lockdown, Kelly admitted to being perplexed that the GAA is now in cold storage until the beginning of April.

“It looks a bit strange that the last time the GAA qualified as elite athletes, the All-Ireland Championship was concluded on that basis and was an outstanding success which did an awful lot for the social fabric of society and possibly the mental health and quality of life of a lot of people in a pandemic. It is surprising that they have not qualified now as elite athletes.”

Waterford hurling manager Liam Cahill told local radio this week’s developments throw the whole championship, and its structure, “up in the air”.

“The concern here is the elite status bracket. I for one wasn’t aware that had been taken away,” he said on WLR FM.

“It’s a real headache for the GAA now. I know their hands are tied in a lot of respects because they are governed by the health authorities and what they say, but it’s going to take a lot of manoeuvring to get a structured championship in place. It really looks like it’s going to be well into the summer before we get back to the fields of play.”

As to how the 2021 inter-county season might look whenever clearance is given for GAA activity to resume, former GAA president Kelly believes consideration should be given to another straight knockout football championship.

“The only positive is when the GAA do get going, they’ll be able to go through the season fully, whereas if they got going now, they could draw up a programme and might have to change it again.

“They should really consider doing it like they did last year, on a knockout basis. Truncated League, knockout Championship, and club championship, if that’s doable in the timeframe.”