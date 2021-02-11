RTÉ plan 90-minute All-Stars awards show

All-Ireland champions Dublin and Limerick are set to dominate each 15 as they did when they won the competitions in 2018
Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty is tipped to be named Hurler of the Year. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 20:55
John Fogarty

The PwC 2020 All Stars will be presented on a 90-minute awards show on RTÉ TV on Saturday week.

The national broadcaster will combine studio and remote interviews. The hurling 15 as well as the Footballer, Hurler, Young Footballer, and Young Hurler awards will be revealed on the night, the football 15 announced in the media the previous Friday morning.

In what is the 50th staging of the awards, All-Ireland champions Dublin and Limerick are set to dominate each 15 as they did when they won the competitions in 2018, Dublin then claiming seven awards and Limerick six.

Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny, and Cillian O’Connor are nominated for Footballer of the Year, while Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty is fancied to pip Clare’s Tony Kelly and Stephen Bennett of Waterford for the top individual award in hurling.

The Mayo trio of Tommy Conroy, Eoghan MacLaughlin, and Oisín Mullin are up for Young Footballer of the Year (U21). In hurling, it will be one of Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Iarlaith Daly (Waterford), and Jake Morris (Tipperary).

The nominations for the senior and young players of the year awards are chosen by a panel of journalists, but the inter-county playing body choose the winner on the basis of proportional representation.

