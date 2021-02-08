Australian players sanctioned for hits on Irish girls

Australian players sanctioned for hits on Irish girls

Ailish Considine hits the ground after being tackled by Tarni Evans

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 09:22
Colm O’Connor

Two Australian players face sanctions for hits on Irish counterparts in the second round of the Women’s Australian Football League.

Tarni Evans of the GWS Giants was charged with rough conduct (dangerous tackle) for her clash with Clare’s Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows) during Sunday’s match at Blacktown International Sportspark.

The incident was classified by disciplinary officials as a one-match sanction as a first offence.  Evans can accept a one match sanction with an early plea. She was the only player to pick up a proposed suspension from the weekend’s games.

Considine was forced to leave the field following the incident and may now face a 12 day lay-off under the AFL’s new strict concussion protocols.

Meanwhile Richmond’s Sophie Molan was charged with striking with Dublin All-Ireland winner Sinead Goldrick (Melbourne) in the fourth quarter of their game at Casey Fields on Saturday. On review of the footage the officials deemed that a $400 (€255) sanction should apply as a first offence.

As with Evans, Molan can accept a reprimand with an early plea.

In total five charges were proposed following the weekend league action.

More in this section

Kildare v Antrim - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier Round 1 Dermot Earley admits Kildare overtraining resulted in 'niggly injuries' ahead of 1998 All-Ireland final
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Mark Conway: ‘We have allowed Dublin to choke Ireland in GAA terms’
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Why Joe Canning doesn't 'like going outside my family for advice'
AFLW Rd 2 - GWS v Adelaide

Clare’s Ailish Considine concussed after dangerous AFLW hit

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices