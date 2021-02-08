Australian players sanctioned for hits on Irish girls

Two Australian players face sanctions for hits on Irish counterparts in the second round of the Women’s Australian Football League.
Tarni Evans of the GWS Giants was charged with rough conduct (dangerous tackle) for her clash with Clare’s Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows) during Sunday’s match at Blacktown International Sportspark.
The incident was classified by disciplinary officials as a one-match sanction as a first offence. Evans can accept a one match sanction with an early plea. She was the only player to pick up a proposed suspension from the weekend’s games.
Considine was forced to leave the field following the incident and may now face a 12 day lay-off under the AFL’s new strict concussion protocols.
Meanwhile Richmond’s Sophie Molan was charged with striking with Dublin All-Ireland winner Sinead Goldrick (Melbourne) in the fourth quarter of their game at Casey Fields on Saturday. On review of the footage the officials deemed that a $400 (€255) sanction should apply as a first offence.
As with Evans, Molan can accept a reprimand with an early plea.
In total five charges were proposed following the weekend league action.